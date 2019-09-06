ANGOLA — Holy Family Episcopal Church, 909 S. Darling St., will resume its Saturday Suppers next week.
Shepherd’s pie will be featured on Saturday, Sept. 14, 5-8 p.m.
Donations for the dinner will go to the church’s Growing in Grace fund.
“We are trying to raise money to keep Father Tom (Adamson) as our priest and keep his talents in Steuben County,” said Holy Family member Marilyn Molyneux. Along with his role at the church, Adamson is active in many community activities. He emcees open mic night at Cahoots Coffee Cafe once a month and is involved in various groups and philanthropic efforts.
Holy Family suppers are also scheduled for Oct. 12, lasagna, and Nov. 9, chicken spaghetti.
