LAGRANGE — A free drive-up clinic offering flu and COVID-19 vaccinations will be open to all residents of LaGrange and surrounding counties on Friday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parkview LaGrange Hospital will host the clinic in its north parking lot in a collaboration with Topeka Pharmacy and Super Shot.
“Annual flu shots have been proven, over many years, to provide safe and effective protection from the seasonal flu,” said Hannah Smith, Topeka Pharmacy clinical pharmacy manager. “Now, we also have two years of experience to show that up-to-date COVID vaccination is also safe and effective against many types of coronavirus. For many people, the shots may not completely prevent sickness, but they certainly help protect against severe and life-threatening cases of influenza and/or COVID.
“Both the flu and COVID especially threaten those most at risk – people over 65 and anyone with chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, COPD and others,” she continued. “Healthy people have a responsibility to get vaccinated and prevent the spread of flu and COVID to high-risk members of our community.”
Anyone age 6 months or older may receive a free flu and/or free COVID vaccine at the Oct. 14 event.
For people who have healthcare coverage, insurance will be billed, if applicable. Questions may be directed to 260-463-9389.
Flu is serious
Although not as deadly as COVID-19, the flu still weakens and kills vulnerable Hoosiers each year.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, on average, 5% to 20% of the population comes down with the flu in any given year, and more than 200,000 people are hospitalized due to flu complications.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone age 6 months or older get the flu vaccine annually. The drive-up event will have the regular quadrivalent flu vaccine (covering four strains of flu virus) as well as the high-dose or “enhanced” flu vaccine, which is recommended for people age 65 and older.
COVID vaccination information
Vaccinators at the Oct. 14 clinic will be able to provide the first or second dose of the primary COVID vaccine series, as well as the bivalent booster, which protects against the original coronavirus strain and the recent BA.4 and BA.5 variants. The clinic will have the Pfizer bivalent booster, and the Moderna bivalent may also be available.
Vaccination experts will be at the drive-up clinic to answer questions and ensure each person receives the appropriate vaccines based on the CDC recommendations for their age and other factors.
Vaccinators familiar with the needs of young patients will also be on hand to provide specialized support for children.
“Super Shot will offer COVID and flu vaccines to children 6 months and older,” said Staci Kaczmarek, clinical manager of Super Shot. “We will have first, second and booster doses of the COVID vaccine at this event. If the new, bivalent booster is approved for children ages 5 to 11 before the event, we plan to have that available as well. Our vaccinators will help parents understand what their child needs based on the latest recommendations.”
Guests should dress appropriately to allow clinic volunteers easy access to their upper arm to administer the vaccinations.
Anyone experiencing signs and symptoms of illness is asked not to participate in this event, but to stay at home instead. If you believe you may have COVID-19, testing site locations can be found at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/.
According to the CDC, COVID-19 symptoms can include any of: fever/chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea and new loss of taste or smell.
Many of these symptoms can be associated with flu as well.
The Parkview LaGrange Hospital campus is located on Townline Road, just north of U.S. 20 in LaGrange. Per Parkview Health policy, masks are required indoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.