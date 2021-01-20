KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City is offering a variety of activities in February for adults. Go to https://www.kendallvillelibrary.org to sign up. Here is the schedule:
Yoga with Brittany: In Person and Virtual
Mondays, Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 5:30 p.m. – Kendallville Public Library
Tuesday, Feb. 9 at noon – Limberlost Branch
Join Brittany, adult services assistant and certified yoga teacher, for an all-levels flow. No experience needed! You can join Brittany in the library for this workout, watch live online, or follow the recording later on your own schedule. To join us in person at the library, please register to attend. If you would like to join us live online, go to our Facebook page at class time to join: https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary. You can do the workout anytime by watching the recording.
Cortex Take & Make: Love Bug
Tuesday, Feb. 2, KPL and LB
Use fuzzy yarn to create your own pompom and turn it into a Love Bug. Use it as a 3D valentine or a fun, little decoration. Watch for the video for this project to be posted on Feb. 2 at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then register for a kit by calling 343-2010 (KPL) or 854-2775 (LB) and stop by to pick it up. Parents can request kits for additional members of their household.
Adult Virtual Craft Corner: Fabric Wreath
Thursday, Feb. 4, KPL and LB
Express your creativity with fabric and a heart-shaped wreath base. Watch for the video for this project to be posted on Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then, register for a kit by calling 854-2775, and stop by to pick it up. Adults may call to register for one kit for themselves.
Barre with Brittany: In Person and Virtual
Thursdays, Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25 at noon, Kendallville Public Library
You can join Brittany in the library for this workout, watch live online, or follow the recording later on your own schedule. To join us in person at the library, please register to attend. If you would like to join us live online, go to our Facebook page at class time to join: https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary. You can do the workout anytime by watching the recording.
The Story of My Life: Write Your Own Memoir
Thursdays, Feb. 4 and March 4 at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
The first group of sessions with Matt continues! This very special series of writing events that will literally tell the story of your life, giving you a way to share it with future generations of your family. Through this series, you will work with others as you each detail your own lives from your childhood, teen years, adult life, and reflections. Participants will each receive an autobiographical journal to create a keepsake that will be passed through your family for generations!
In this second session on Feb. 4, you will write about your mother and father, as well as your pets.
In the third session on March 4, you will write about your role in the family dynamic, as well as describe your childhood home and home town.
Register online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or call 343-2010 if you’d like to attend.
Cortex Take & Make: Tissue Paper Heart
Tuesday, Feb. 9, KPL and LB
Use tissue paper to create a textured heart to display this month. Watch for the video for this project to be posted on Feb. 9 at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then register for a kit by calling 343-2010 (KPL) or 854-2775 (LB) and stop by to pick it up. Parents can request kits for additional members of their household.
Adult Virtual Craft Corner: Thumbprint Heart Glass Magnets
Thursday, Feb. 11, KPL and LB
Create these quick keepsakes with your thumb print (or a loved one’s). Watch for the video for this project to be posted on Feb. 11 at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then, register for a kit by calling 343-2010 (KPL) or 854-2775 (LB), and stop by to pick it up. Adults may call to register for one kit for themselves.
Adult Virtual Craft Corner: Bonus Valentine Paint
Friday, Feb. 12, Kendallville Public Library
Paint a picture to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Watch for the video for this project to be posted on Feb. 12 at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then, register for a kit by calling 343-2010, and stop by to pick it up. Adults may call to register for one kit for themselves. This project is only available at the Kendallvillle location.
Cortex Take & Make: Heart Shaped Hand Warmer
Tuesday, Feb. 16, KPL and LB
Create a hand warmer in a heart shape (or any shape you like!). Fill it with rice and practice your whip stitch when you sew it shut. Watch for the video for this project to be posted on Feb. 16 at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then register for a kit by calling 343-2010 (KPL) or 854-2775 (LB) and stop by to pick it up. Parents can request kits for additional members of their household.
Adult Virtual Craft Corner: DIY Sheep
Thursday, Feb. 18, KPL and LB
Create a sweet little sheep with yarn, clothespins and creativity. Watch for the video for this project to be posted on Feb. 18 at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then, register for a kit by calling 343-2010 (KPL) or 854-2775 (LB), and stop by to pick it up. Adults may call to register for one kit for themselves.
Matt’s Book Club: “Minor Dramas and Other Catastrophes” by Kathleen West
Thursday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Pick up a copy of our current book selection, then come to Matt’s Book Club to talk about it. Minor Dramas and Other Catastrophes by Kathleen West is a wry and cleverly observed debut novel about the privileged bubble that is Liston Heights High — the micro-managing parents, the overworked teachers, and the students caught in the middle — and the fallout for each of them when the bubble finally bursts. We have 10 books available for check out, and would like to get them in as many hands as possible. Please be sure to register for the book discussion by calling 343-2010 or through our online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org. When you attend two book club sessions, you will receive a book club journal to keep track what you are reading!
Red Cross Blood Drive + Antibody Testing
Monday, Feb. 22, from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at the Kendallville Public Library. In exchange for donating blood that is so desperately needed, you will receive a COVID-19 antibody test. Register for your appointment to donate blood here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
Learn more about the antibody testing here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/covid-19-antibody-testing.html.
Cortex Take & Make: DIY Mask Lanyard
Tuesday, Feb. 23, KPL and LB
Use our pleather fabric to create a lanyard for your face mask! Watch for the video for this project to be posted on Feb. 23 at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then register for a kit by calling 343-2010 (KPL) or 854-2775 (LB) and stop by to pick it up. Parents can request kits for additional members of their household.
Brittany’s Book Club: Romance
Wednesday, Feb. 24, at noon, Limberlost Branch Library
Brittany has chosen Romance as the genre to read this month. She will be reading Graeme Simsion’s “The Rosie Project,” but you can choose any book you would like! Please be sure to register for the book discussion by calling 854-2775 or through our online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org. When you attend two book club sessions, you will receive a book club journal to keep track what you are reading!
Adult Virtual Craft Corner: Pompom Canvas Art
Thursday, Feb. 25, KPL and LB
Use pompoms to give your canvas art some dimension! Watch for the video for this project to be posted on Feb. 25 at 9 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary). Then, register for a kit by calling 343-2010 (KPL) or 854-2775 (LB), and stop by to pick it up. Adults may call to register for one kit for themselves.
