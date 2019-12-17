KENDALLVILLE — The Community Learning Center, at the corner of Diamond and Riley streets, will host an open house Saturday, Jan. 11, from 1-4 p.m.
Guests are asked to use the Riley Street entrance.
Local contractors have transformed the historic Kendallville school and former East Noble Middle School into a center that can be used by people of all ages.
Activities, functions and classes will focus on the arts, health and fitness, skills development and community gatherings and events. In addition, space will be used in other ways to assist area organizations and agencies in fulfilling their missions.
Members of the CLC's nine-person board of directors represent organizations that supported the formation of the Community Learning Center and help to govern its operations.
Julia Tipton, CLC executive director, is charged with furthering the center’s mission: "Connecting Communities. Strengthening Lives. Securing Futures."
At the Jan. 11 open house representatives from The Center for Healthy Living, United Way, The Arc Noble County Foundation, Gaslight Theater, The CLC Arts Committees and Freedom Academy will be on hand to discuss programming at the CLC.
Tipton said the CLC is a supporting organization represented by board members.
The board's officers are Judge Robert Probst, president; CEO of the Cole Center Family YMCA, Casey Weimer, vice president; Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe, secretary; and Dekko Foundation president, Tom Leedy, treasurer.
Other board members are Ann Linson, superintendent of East Noble School Corporation; Jim Pankop, director of the Kendallville Park Department; Gary Adkins, president of Parkview Noble Hospital; Candice Holbrook, Oak Farm Montessori head of school, and Freedom Academy executive director, Melissa Carpenter.
