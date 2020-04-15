The purpose of this column and the ones to follow in coming weeks is to express the power of words.
I am a big fan of the English language. We are all inspired by what other people have said, whether those words were spoken by a famous athlete, world leader, or possibly your grandma. Each week, I will choose a quote, that speaks to me and I will write an inspirational article using the quote that I have selected. Choosing quotes will not be easy, as there are so many good ones to choose from. I hope you enjoy these articles and gain something from my comments.
In my kitchen there is a sign that says, “Attitude is everything, pick a good one.”
It is a metal sign about the size of a license plate that a coworker gave me as a Christmas gift. It is used, has some rust, but its meaning is powerful. All of us can use it in our daily lives. At work, attitude is everything; as a family member or in any relationship, attitude is everything. As an athlete, or anyone who attempts to accomplish any goal, attitude is everything.
We all know of people who, for whatever reason, don’t seem to have a good attitude.
They always seem to have a negative take on things. They don’t seem to appreciate the blessings that they have.
Each of us can dwell on all the problems that we have and think that life has given us a bad hand. But it doesn’t take long for us to find someone in our circle of life who has it much worse that we do. When we encounter those people, have compassion for them, because we may not know the challenges that they are facing. Perhaps we can remind them of the positives in their lives.
In our own lives, remember the quote, “Attitude is everything, pick a good one.”
