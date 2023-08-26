Cherie Baxter, state regent of the Indiana Daughters of the American Revolution, is seated in the front row. She attended the northeast Indiana district meeting in Kendallville. With her are Galloway-Prentice chapter members Ardean Ebert, Sande Rooser-Campbell, and Jean Moore, from left in the second row. Anne Davis, Kathy Davies and Jill Jollief, from left, are standing in the back row.