KENDALLVILLE — The Galloway-Prentice chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Noble County hosted the northeast Indiana District meeting Aug. 3 at the Community Learning Center.
Of the 83 chapters in Indiana, 14 chapters comprise the northeast district. Every chapter in the northeast district had representation and a total of 113 women attended this forum. The Pokagon chapter from Angola earned the distinction of having the most members in attendance.
Attendees learned about upcoming DAR events to bring awareness of the nation’s 250th birthday in 2026 and opportunities to show gratitude to veterans.
Annually, the state officers and administration of the Indiana Daughters of the American Revolution travel throughout the state to conduct meetings. DAR members from the chapters in their districts are encouraged to attend.
State officers bring current information from the national society, advanced training and opportunities to further DAR’s motto: “To promote historic preservation, education and patriotism.”
During the day-long meeting, three door prizes were distributed which contained items donated by Kraft, Community State Bank, Kendallville Chamber of Commerce and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
Galloway-Prentice chapter celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Indiana General Assembly choosing the poem, “Indiana,” the official state poem by Indiana poet laureate and Kendallville native Arthur Mapes, to create a bookmark of the poem and a biography of Mapes for each participant.
While genealogy is a part of the Daughters of the American Revolution, this non-profit organization is involved and promotes many topics, especially historic preservation, education and patriotism. Anyone interesting in joining the DAR can email inquiries to Gallowayprenticensdar@gmail.com.
