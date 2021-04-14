Julia Atz Band

This 1929 photo shows the first grade band at Parkside School in Goshen, directed by Julia Schrock, later Atz. A scholarship fund in Atz’s name was established Aug. 18, 2004, at the Community Foundation of Noble County. Application for the scholarship is open until May 28.

LIGONIER — The deadline to apply for the Julia L. Atz Scholarship has been extended to Friday, May 28.

The Julia L. Atz Scholarship is a $2,500 scholarship that will be awarded to a college or a post-graduate student pursuing a career in classical music performance or conducting. Applicants must have a college GPA of 3.0 or above.

This scholarship is open to applicants from outside Indiana; however, preference will be given to applicants who are from Indiana.

For information, visit the Community Foundation of Noble County website at www.cfnoble.org and select the drop down menu under scholarships.

Questions regarding the scholarship can be directed to Jennifer Shultz at Jennifer@cfnoble.org or by calling the community foundation at 260-894-3335.

