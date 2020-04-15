COLDWATER, Mich. — Conceptual cartoonist Seth Pitt’s solo art exhibition in the Tibbits Art Gallery will now hang until July 11 concluding with an artist reception.
Originally from Union City, Michigan, Pitt currently lives and works out of Thomas, West Virginia. There, he keeps a studio and gallery named Creature, where he spends a lot of his time creating things and overflowing his studio.
Pitt describes his illustration work as "conceptual cartoon."
“I like to walk the line between a simple children's story and worthwhile book of poetry," said Pitt. "The majority of the most meaningful revelations that I’ve come to in my life are, at once, deeply profound, oddly silly, and simple. This is the type of art I’ve always been drawn to, and I feel really lucky that I now get to spend my time creating it."
Pitt's solo exhibition will hang in the Tibbits Opera House Art Gallery, 14 S. Hanchett St., Coldwater, Michigan, and will culminate with an artist reception on July 11, 5-7 p.m., during the Downtown ArtWalk.
Once Michigan's stay-at-home order is lifted, the gallery will be open during all events and by appointment Monday through Friday. Call 517-278-6029 to schedule a viewing. There is no admission charge. Original pieces displayed in the gallery show are for sale, but smaller prints are available in the gift shop as well.
The gallery is managed by Arts Alive, an arts organization under the umbrella of the Tibbits Opera Foundation, which also organizes the Downtown ArtWalk and other arts-related community events in Coldwater. For dates and details of additional exhibits, or to become involved in Arts Alive, email artsalivecw@gmail.com or visit the Arts Alive facebook page at www.facebook.com/Arts-Alive-Coldwater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.