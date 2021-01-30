I am an only child. Some of you may know that some of you may not care, and some of you may go, “why, of course, that is why she talks so much!” As I child, I wanted a sibling desperately. I wanted a companion, built-in best friend, and conspirator in acts of 9-year-old orneriness. Having raised children, I realize that built-in best friend develops over time, sharing isn’t always appreciated, and at times sharing a room is not ideal! But to my young girl’s heart, it looked like everyone that had a sibling was blessed! For years in Sunday School, I prayed for God to give me a sibling!
A Psalm I stumbled upon as an adult help to clarify how my prayer was answered in ways that God knew best, but I could never have predicted. Grab a Bible or your phone and open Psalm 68 for looking at today. Read the whole passage if you can today or pause reading and do so now but join me starting in verse 4.
Sing to God, sing in praise of his name,
extol him who rides on the clouds;
rejoice before him—his name is the Lord.
A father to the fatherless, a defender of widows,
is God in his holy dwelling.
God sets the lonely in families,
he leads out the prisoners with singing;
but the rebellious live in a sun-scorched land.
There before my eyes was my heart’s desire, a family!
A biological sibling was never to be in my future. Yet, I have watched as God has brought people into my life as my brothers and sisters in Christ. Let’s explore this passage this morning.
We do not praise our Heavenly Father enough. Something goes right in our lives, and we pat ourselves on the back and think HOW marvelous. We do not pause and think how wonderful God worked that out for my good or thank you, God, for the gifts you have given me. Thank God for a blessing in your life today. Sing the Doxology; praise God from whom all blessings flow.
We now see a declaration about God that he is a Father to the Fatherless! There were not many, if any, options for those that lost husbands and of lost fathers at a young age for this time and place. God is continually teaching the Israelites and us that we need to care of others as people who follow His ways. From the beginning, God knew we are better together than alone. Remember God said that Adam needed a helpmate. Don’t we all?
The next thing we read is that God puts the lonely in families! This reveals His plan goes to care and concern for our feelings and emotions. Jesus told the disciples to “feed his sheep” we mean this as Spiritual feeding. as well as a physical. I believe that he wants us to take care of each other in all ways!
God knew that my heart yearned for more family. He brought friends that are as close as siblings. He has given me family that has stood in the gap with me when life has gotten hard. They have prayed for me, loved me, and held me up when life has been challenging. I am so blessed to have other believers in my life! Belonging to a church is more than just showing up for worship. It is loving on your family. The real lesson we have to learn is that God created us all, and as such, we have to learn to love all that God created. It matters not if they are in our neighborhood or Africa. We have to care about the fatherless and those needing us to stand in the gap. Look around to see where you can be a blessing today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.