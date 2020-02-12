FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne Ballet’s Youth Company will present two performances of “The Jungle Book”, a festive children’s ballet on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Join Mowgli on his adventures into the jungle where he encounters the cruel tiger, Shere Khan, but is saved by his jungle animal friends and eventually realizes he belongs with his own family. Sponsored by 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, this fun performance will bring the whole family together for an interactive and educational time. After the performance, meet the dancers and enjoy free activities and a craft.
The Jungle Book will consist of two performances — 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., running approximately 30 minutes. The studios of Fort Wayne Ballet will host the performances, located at the Auer Center for Arts & Culture, 300 E. Main St., Fort Wayne.
Tickets for the performances are general admission seating and priced at $10 per person.
For more information on tickets or to purchase, please visit fortwayneballet.org, tickets.artstix.org or call the ArtsTix box office, 422-4226, open noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
