These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Curtis Lamar, a boy, was born July 26 to Daniel Jr. and Mary (Otto) Troyer, Topeka.
Jared William, a boy, was born July 24 to Loren and Christine (Barkman) Chupp, Goshen.
Richard Devon, a boy, was born July 24 to Joseph and Mary (Miller) Fry, Wolcottville.
Timothy A., a boy, was born July 24 to Aaron and Clara (Bontrager) Miller, Shipshewana.
Isaac Lee, a boy, was born July 24 to Myron and Neoma (Miller) Mast, LaGrange.
Ethan Michael, a boy, was born July 24 to Matthew and Marlene (Bontrager) Beechy, Middlebury.
Jeremy Lynn, a boy, was born July 22 to Laverne and Mary Rose (Bontrager) Troyer, LaGrange.
Jared Lynn, a boy, was born July 22 to Glen and Ida Sue (Hochstetler) Hostetler, Sturgis, Michigan.
Malachi James, A boy, was born July 20 to Adam and Andrea (Martine_ Forrester, LaGrange.
Rosy Jane, a girl, was born July 20 to Dalton and Tamara (Edgin) Riggs, LaGrange.
Adelyn Eve, a girl, was born July 16 to dale and Joann (Miller) Yoder.
Micah, a boy, was born July 15 to Nathan and Joanna (Bontrager) Yoder, Shipshewana.
Zachariah Lynn, a boy, was born July 13 to Aaron and Julie (Fry) Bontrager, LaGrange.
Kelsie Lyn, a girl, was born July 12 to Timothy and Carla (Schwartz) Miller, Shipshewana.
