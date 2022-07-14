FORT WAYNE — As residents visit the beach or pool this summer, or when they make their first pit stop on their family road trip, they can stop by a local McDonald’s to gear up while also supporting local Ronald McDonald House Charities chapters.
Starting July 11, the “Hats Off to the Houses” campaign will offer McDonald’s customers the chance to buy a white bucket hat with a red and yellow stripe and a tag that proudly shows support for RMHC. The hats cost $10 each and proceeds will go directly to local RMHC chapters. The campaign runs while supplies last.
In Greater Indiana and southwest Michigan, sales will benefit RMHC chapters in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and South Bend. RMHC programs help families with children who are ill or injured, ensuring they can stay together and be near the medical care they need. Ronald McDonald House programs provide private bedrooms, fully-equipped kitchens and laundry facilities, home-cooked meals and transportation.
“McDonald’s and our customers have been longtime supporters of RMHC and the important support they provide families with children who are sick and we are excited to continue that support though this year’s ‘Hats Off to the Houses’ campaign,” said Judy Littlefield, a McDonald’s owner-operator with a restaurant in Churubusco. “This $10 purchase will help families be supported when they need it most.”
A large part of the support for RMHC Chapters in Indiana comes from donations at McDonald’s restaurants across greater Indiana and southwest Michigan. The average number of nights a family stays at a Ronald McDonald House is 18 to 25.
Greater Indiana is home to three of the nearly 400 Ronald McDonald House programs around the world. Ronald McDonald House programs provide accommodations and support services to families, ensuring they have access to the medical care their child needs while being fully supported and actively involved in their child’s care.
The mission of RMHC is to create, find, and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families.
McDonald’s is the world’s leading global foodservice retailer with over 38,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 93% of McDonald’s restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business men and women.
