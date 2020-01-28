INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets for the Jiffy Lube Country Megaticket are on sale now.
The tickets are good for a series of shows at the Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville. Booked for the annual series are:
• Brooks and Dunn with special guests, Saturday, May 16
• Chris Young with Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith, Friday, May 29
• Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and Hardy, Friday, June 5
• Rascal Flatts with special guests, Thursday, June 11
• Lady Antebellum with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae, Saturday, July 18
• Kenny Chesney with Michael Franti and Spearhead, Thursday, July 23
• Jason Aldean with Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver, Sunday, Aug. 2
• Tim McGraw with Midland and Ingrid Andress, Friday, September 25
All sales end on Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 p.m. at megaticket.com.
The gold ticket for $1,200 guarantees the same lower pavilion, reserved seat, for each of the eight shows plus a premiere parking pass.
The silver ticket for $800 guarantees the same upper pavilion, reserved seat for each of the eight shows.
The bronze ticket for $550 guarantees the same rear, upper pavilion, reserved seat for each of the eight shows, in the back of sections H or D.
The general admission lawn megaticket costs $275
Individual on sales for each show will be announced at a later time.
