Fred Wooley, right, a retired state park intrepretive naturlist, has established an endowment fund at the Community Foundation of Noble County to benefit interpretive services at Chain O’Lakes State Park. With him are, from left, Chain O’Lakes State Park manager Sam Boggs, interpretive naturalist Kaitlyn Sproles, assistant park manager Heather DeLorenzo and foundation executive director Brad Graden. Wooley created a similar fund at the Owen County Community Foundation for McCormick’s Creek State Park. Both funds honor the memory of Wooley’s late wife, Jacquelyn Wooley.