LIGONIER — Fred Wooley, a retired Indiana State Park interpreter, has a passion for nature, especially in Indiana state parks. Wooley has recently created two new endowment funds in support of the state parks’ mission: The Chain O’ Lakes State Park Interpretive Services Fund at the Community Foundation of Noble County and The McCormick’s Creek State Park Fund at the Owen County Community Foundation.
The Chain O’ Lakes State Park Interpretive Services Fund supports the park’s interpretive services including programs and facilities at the Nature Center, the historic one-room Stanley Schoolhouse and throughout the property.
Kaitlyn Sproles, the current interpretive naturalist at Chain O’ Lakes State Park, shared how the fund will affect the park and the community.
“This fund will provide invaluable resource for our interpretive services here at Chain O’Lakes State Park and will help individuals and families make a personal connection to the beautiful natural world around them,” she said. “I am so excited to see how this fund will bless the park and its visitors of all ages for years to come!”
Wooley said that “part of my experience and inspiration for creating these funds is from a friend who has since passed away, Dorothy Mundinger. Dorothy was a neighbor to Pokagon State Park who quietly watched our work at the Nature Center as we shared the park’s rich history and a general love of nature with guests, particularly children. In the late 1990’s she came to me with this idea to start an endowment fund through the Steuben County Community Foundation to support the Pokagon Nature Center. I learned how these funds work and how they can be of benefit. We went on to establish two more funds to support the park’s cultural history and nature education, as it pertains to birds and birding. It seemed right that Chain O’ Lakes and McCormick’s Creek should have funds to which anyone can contribute so that they will grow and support these two parks for all years to come.”
The fund is dedicated in memory of Jacquelyn Wooley, who had a great love for both natural/cultural history and teaching others, particularly children, about the world around them. She was a partner and great supporter of her husband, Fred, an Indiana state park interpreter who dedicated his career and life to the resources of and mission of the state parks’ interpretive services.
Sam Boggs, Park Manager at Chain O’ Lakes State Park shared,
“Jacquelyn Wooley was one of the most caring and compassionate people I had the privilege of calling my friend for over 30 years,” said Sam Boogs, park manager at Chain O’Lakes State Park. “I am touched emotionally by the seed that my long time co-worker, mentor and confidant, her husband Fred, has planted for the interpretive services at Chain O’Lakes State Park. I know this seed will grow and put down roots that would make Jacquelyn (Jackie) proud.”
Donations for this fund can be mailed to the Community Foundation of Noble County, 1599 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767 or made online at www.cfnoble.org. Please identify this fund on the check’s memo line or select it from the drop-down list on the online donation page. Call the community foundation at 260-894-3335 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.