Neil Jace, a boy, was born Dec. 26 at home to Lamar and Mary (Bontrager) Graber of Wolcottville.
These children were recently born in New Eden Care Center:
Anthony Neal, a boy, was born Jan. 4 to Nathan and Susie (Yoder) Miller, Shipshewana.
Gabriel Drew, a boy, was born Jan. 3 to Matthew and Amanda (Bontrager) Miller, Wawaka.
Katelyn Joy, a girl, was born Jan. 3 to Calvin and Brenda (Hochstetler) Yoder, Topeka.
Javan Lee, a boy, was born Jan. 3 to Arlin and Leora (Yoder) Miller, Middlebury.
Seth Isaac, a boy was born Jan. 3 to Philip and Joan (Bontrager) Yoder, Shipshewana.
Easton Quinn, a boy, was born Jan. 1 to Steve and Geneva (Troyer) Bontrager, Goshen.
Krista Alyse, a girl, was born Jan. 1 to Allen and Marsha (Miller) Hochstetler, Topeka.
Alayna Renae, a girl, was born Dec. 31 to Orla and JoAnne (Hostetler) Bontrager, Topeka.
Sharilyn Diane, a girl, was born Dec. 31 to Samuel and Darla (Miller) Wengard, LaGrange.
Karl David, a boy, was born Dec. 28 to Orlie and LeEtta (Bontrager) Bontrager, LaGrange.
Gemma Isabel, a girl, was born Dec. 28 to Cletus and Sue (Miller) Yoder, Ligonier.
Christopher Paul, a boy, was born Dec. 27 to Larry and Fannie (Troyer) Schlabach, LaGrange.
Lonnie Eugene, a boy, was born Dec. 27 to Leonard and Sarah (Miller) Bontrager, LaGrange.
Elliana Faith, a girl, was born Dec. 27 to Danny and Brenda (Lambright) Schrock, Ligonier.
Kristina J., a girl, was born Dec. 25 to Joseph and Malinda (Hochstetler) Yoder, LaGrange.
Josiah Lamar, a boy, was Dec. 24 to Jerry and Naomi (Schrock) Miller, LaGrange.
Audrey Lanae, a girl, was born Dec. 24 to Marlin and Karen (Nisley) Yoder, Millersburg.
Jenna Grace, a girl, was born Dec. 20 to Adrian and Cheryl (Miller) Fry, Millersburg.
Drew Malachi, a boy, was born Dec. 20 to Jesse and Kathryn (Eash) Mullett, Middlebury.
Keith Michael, a boy, was born Dec. 20 to Leon and Lavera (Hostetler) Yoder, Wolcottville.
Alayna Renae, a girl, was born Dec. 19 to Lowell and Joan (Miller) Bontrager, Bristol.
Jeryl Devon, a boy, was born Dec. 18 to Dennis and Joanna (Bontrager) Miller, Wawaka.
Austin Cole, a boy, was born Dec. 18 to Marlin and Laura (Schlabach) Miller, Middlebury.
Maliah Adele, a girl, was born Dec. 18 to Amos and Shirleen (Lehman) Bontrager, Goshen.
Serena Kay, a girl, was born Dec. 18 to Jeremy and Ida (Miller) Schlabach, Millersburg.
Marcus Lee, a boy, was born Dec. 17 to Steven and Marilyn (Hostetler) Yoder, Middlebury.
Kaylene Ranae, a girl, was born Dec. 16 to Lester and Kathryn (Miller) Miller, LaGrange.
Brendon Eugene, a boy, was born Dec. 15 to Joas and Karen (Bontrager) Miller, Goshen.
Mason Jay, a boy, was born Dec. 14 to Duane and Alisa (Miller) Lambright, Topeka.
Daniel Ryan, a boy, was born Dec. 14 to Wayne and Leah (Miller) Yoder, Millersburg.
Tyler Wayne, a boy, was born Dec. 13 to Freeman and Doreen (Schlabach) Yoder, Millersburg.
