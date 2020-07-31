Ervin Dean, a boy, was born July 28 to Joe and Loranna (Mishler) Mast, Middlebury.
Charlotte Jane, a girl, was born July 28 to Arlan and Rose Anna (Eicher) Schwartz, Shipshewana.
Emily Jo, a girl, was born July 28 to Dewayne and Dorcus (Bontrager0 Miller, LaGrange.
Vanessa Dawn, a girl, was born July 28 to Lyndon and Betty (Miller) Lehman, Shipshewana.
Kyle Dean, a boy, was born July 29 to Leanard and Doretta (Bontrager) Lehman, Wolcottville.
