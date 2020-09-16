While teaching at J. E. Ober Elementary School in Garrett for over 30 years, I became friends with many people from all walks of life and many were like your second family. That was because you almost spent as much time at school as you did at home.
Two of my friends were Sonia and Art Rahe, who lived in Auburn. Mrs. Rahe taught in the room next to me. They were both Indiana University graduates and so were their two children. They had season tickets for all the IU sporting events and so did friends of theirs. Often, the other couple had plans for some Saturdays and would let Sonia and Art share their tickets. Since I had six sisters, they would tell me to share the other ticket with one of them.
As I had graduated from Avilla High School, Manchester College and Saint Francis University, there were no “Big 10” football games for me. How thrilled could an elementary teacher from northeast Indiana be to attend a Saturday afternoon game at Bloomington, Indiana, watching the Hoosiers!
I even got to attend tailgating parties for the first time. It was awesome! It was a cloudy day and by halftime it started to rain. My sister and I did not really mind because the band, cheerleaders, crowd, food and lots of fun kept us there in the end zone. We got soaked and had to move up under the roof. Our friends had been under the roof on the 50-yard-line, so they lasted until the finish of the game.
We headed to the restroom to dry ourselves off and then found the gift shop, which was inside, dry and warm. I was looking around at T-shirts, books and key chains. When I turned around, I said “Oops,” and had bumped into one of the biggest guys I had ever seen — tall, tall, tall and over 300 pounds. He said, “Hi,” and I probably looked amazed because he told me he had played football for IU a few years ago.
Remember, I said I had never seen a Big 10 player alive and in person. He told me to enjoy the rest of the day and I did not think anything else could top seeing a former IU player.
Hold on, the best is yet to come! Our host and hostess’ son had permission to take our group into Assembly Hall (the basketball arena) where I had watched many games on TV, but never, ever realized I would be standing on the sidelines, trying to look at everything at once. I asked if I could go to the middle of the floor and have my picture taken on the IU letters on the shape of the state of Indiana. Well, a rainy day could not get much better, could it?
My next question was, “Could I please go sit on one of the red chairs on the Indiana sidelines?” Everyone knew it would be the highlight of my day, so that’s exactly what I did. If you remember I love sports and I love books. I have the copy of “Oh, What a Knight” and “Knightmares,” by Rich Wolfe written in 2001. In the second book, is the picture of the chair-throwing incident (by coach Bob Knight in 1985). All those interesting situations happened when I went to see IU in a Big 10 football game at Bloomington, Indiana.
“Memories by Jane” have been far beyond any of my expectations but would it, could it be, by a small chance have been the red chair I sat on? No way, but I can only still reminisce since I’m more than 80 years old. Maybe more memories will be coming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.