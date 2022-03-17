KENDALLVILLE — The Culinary Arts classes for March at the Community Learning Center offer a tasty way to try new foods and learn cooking skills along the way. Go to thecommunitylearningcenter.org and click on the Events tab to sign up.
Today, culinary participants will learn to make chicken fajitas and Mexican cauliflower Rice at 5:15 p.m. for a healthy and easy dinner. Other culinary classes are: Family Bakes-Cake Pops, March 26 at 11 a.m.; Food Allergies 101, March 22, two sessions at noon and 6 p.m.; and Kids Pasta Making for upper elementary and middle school students, March 31 at 4 p.m.
The Café, operated by The Arc Noble County Foundation as a job skills development program, will be open today from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. near the front entrance at the CLC. The menu includes Country Roads coffees, hot cocoa, teas, bottle water, bagels, mini muffins, large muffins, yogurt, fresh fruit, chips and pretzels.
Fine Arts
The Pottery ceramics studio has three throwing classes for the pottery wheel remaining in March. Soap Dishes is March 21 and 28, at 6 p.m., to make soap dishes by hand and on the wheel. A Throwing class March 21 through April 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. is for all skill levels by making many ceramic forms. Whistles & Shakers is March 24 and 31 at 6:30 p.m., with participants learning to make basic ceramic whistles and shakers.
Other classes include Hemming & Mending, today at 6 p.m. to learn how to repair small items with sewing instructor Shirley Johnson; and Easter Basket Liners, March 23 at 6 p.m., just in time to bread basket liners for Easter.
Performing Arts
A string quintet from the Fort Wayne Philharmonic will perform March 23 at 7 p.m.. Donations collected at the show will benefit the City of Kendallville’s Fourth of July Fireworks Show.
‘Sultans of String” will perform award-winning musical fusion and human creativity through world rhythms March 29 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person at the door or free with a season ticket. The concert is the first performance in a series.
Health & Wellness
Pickleball: Check the community Learning Center’s website at thecommunitylearningcenter.org for weekly open playing times, skills clinics and tournaments. For weekly reminders of the schedule, text @69bgkd4 to 81010.
Exercise Classes at the CLC
Mondays and Wednesdays
Senior Strong: 9 a.m.; this class focuses on cardiovascular endurance, strength, balance and flexibility.
Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Rock Steady Boxing: 1 p.m., for individuals experiencing Parkinson’s Disease. This unique program is based on training used by boxing professionals, adapted for for people with Parkinson’s. Regular exercises for stretching, balance and non-contact boxing are led by experienced trainings and coaches. The program is for men and women of all ages and levels of ability, helping them to fight their illness by providing fitness to improve quality of life.
Tuesdays and Thursdays
Zumba: 5:15 p.m.; high energy movement to exotic rhythms of Latin and international beats.
Zumba Step: 6 p.m.; Strong by Zumba combines body weight, muscle conditioning, cardio and plyometric training moves synced to original music specifically designed for the program.
Thursdays
Chair Yoga: 11 a.m.; move your whole body through a complete series of yoga postures. Chair yoga assists in supporting individuals for a safe experience with a variety of seated and standing postures to increase flexibility, balance, range of movement and reduction of stress and anxiety.
