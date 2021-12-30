LIGONIER — Central Noble High School seniors who have participated in a musical program for at least two years are eligible to apply for the Hazel Brown Truelove Scholarship by Jan. 12 at 11 p.m.
The one-time scholarship awards $1,500 to an eligible student who is pursuing a two- or four-year undergraduate study on a full-time basis to major or minor in music, or who will be involved in a music program during the freshman year of college. Eligible seniors must write an additional essay: “How has involvement in music affected your decisions and goals for your future?”
To apply, follow these steps:
• Visit the foundation’s website: cfnoble.org/scholarships, prior to the deadline of Jan. 12, 2022, at 11 p.m.
• Create an account and take the Eligibility Quiz to be matched with scholarships.
• Complete the 2022 CFNC Main Application and any others that are a match.
• For questions or assistance, contact Jennifer Shultz at jennifer@cfnoble.org or 894-3335
Kay and Hazel Truelove were both born and raised in Noble County. Kay has two sisters and a brother; Hazel has two sisters.
Both Kay and Hazel graduated from Albion High School in 1947. Hazel went on to attend one year at Manchester College in North Manchester. The Trueloves were married Oct. 9, 1949, at Blue River Church of the Brethren in Noble County.
Hazel taught private piano lessons in their home for 45 years. She also accompanied the choirs at the middle school and high school for 10 years. She was the organist at their local church and played for 50 years. Hazel also played for many weddings over the years!
Kay worked at Truelove Bros. Farm Machinery since 1945. Kay was the past president and owner of the family business, established in 1938 by his father and uncle. It still serves area agriculture, operated by family members. Kay was involved in county government for eight years and was president of Central Noble school board for 12 years.
Both Kay and Hazel enjoyed reading and attending basketball and football games at Central Noble. They enjoyed watching Indiana University ballgames on television.
