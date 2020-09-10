KENDALLVILLE — A retirement open house for long-time St. John Lutheran School educators Vernie Scheiber and LouAnne Pillers will be Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the pavilion just before the entrance to the east side of the lake at Bixler Lake Park.
The pavilion is near the Cole garden and the playground.
Face masks are required.
