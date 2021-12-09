Sweet Church cancels Christmas program
ALBION — Sweet Church Community Organization has canceled its annual Christmas program, scheduled for Saturday evening. The program, A Sweet Christmas” is a traditional, simple celebration of the holiday.
The board of directors made the decision based on the expected crowd size and concerns about social distancing.
The restored historic Sweet Church was built in 1875 by George Harvey, on land donated by James Sweet. The church was non-denominational and originally known as the Jefferson Union Township Church.
The church sat abandoned for many years before a group from the farming community bought it and formed the non-profit Sweet Church Community Organization for its restoration. The restored brass church bell was rededicated in October 2003 after 50 years of silence, and continues to ring strong and clear today.
Church selling
holiday crafts, cookies
SOUTH MILFORD — South Milford United Methodist Church will have a craft bazaar and cookie bar Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, 7510 S. S.R.3.
Housing authority
to meet
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Housing Authority will meet Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m. in the Van Wagner Room at Lamplighter Apartments.
