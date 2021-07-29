LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Public Library has these events scheduled in August at the library’s locations in LaGrange, Topeka and Shipshewana. For more information and the latest updates go to www.lagrange.lib.in.us
Gentle Flow Yoga with Farra
Mondays, August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, from 10 a.m.-11 a.m.; and Thursdays, August 5, 12, 19 and 26, from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., LaGrange County Public Library
Space is limited; call 260-463-2841, extension1030, to register. A $5 donation is suggested for each session. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one. If you don’t have a yoga mat, bring a rug or a blanket instead.
Preschool Virtual Story Time
Every Tuesday at 10 a.m., LaGrange County Public Library Facebook Page
A children’s librarian shares a book online each Tuesday morning. This will stay on our Facebook page to be viewed at any time.
In-Person Story Time every Tuesday
LaGrange County Public Library at 10:30 a.m.; Topeka Branch Library at 11 a.m.
Shipshewana Branch Library at 1 p.m. No registration required.
New Children’s Activity Bags out for Pick-up – Recycled Hedgehog Craft
Monday, Aug. 9, at all branches
Each bag contains activity sheets and a simple craft for two children that can be done at home.
Chakra Balancing Journeys with Farra
Monday, Aug. 9, at LaGrange County Public Library
Appointments available (20 minutes each) from 1:10 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.
Chakras are spinning wheels of energy within the body that when balanced are open, bright, and spinning freely. When they are out of balance they become slow, sluggish, dirty, and shrunken or swollen, all of which affects how we feel. Come experience a 20-minute Chakra balancing journey with Farra. Register for your appointment by calling 260-463-2841. Cost is by donation ($5 recommended)
Make-N-Take: Chakra Jewelry
Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library.
Use a variety of crystals and stones to design your own wire-wrapped necklace or bracelet. For those interested in the Chakra Balancing, we will have crystals and stones to make jewelry specific to your need. Space is limited. Cost is $20 per person. Reservation and $10 deposit due by August 6 at Main Library.
Second Saturday Book Club
Saturday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library
This month’s book is “Life of Pi” by Yann Martel. The son of a zookeeper, 16-year-old Pi Patel has an encyclopedic knowledge of animal behavior and a fervent love of stories. After a shipwreck on the high seas, he finds himself alone in a lifeboat with the only other survivor: Richard Parker, a 450-pound Bengal tiger. Pi’s fear, knowledge, and cunning allow him to coexist with Richard Parker for 227 days while lost at sea. Copies of the book are available at the LaGrange Library’s Adult Desk.
Patchwork Trails
Tuesday, Aug.17, at 6 p.m. at Mike Metz Fen (Duff Lake) Trail at Pine Knob Park, 2853E S.R. 120, Howe.
Explore nature and combine exercise, education, friendship and fun. No fees or registration required. We’ll look at what’s blooming, what’s singing, what’s flying, and what’s underfoot. Please park at the program center.
Art for Ages 8-18
Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 4 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library
Theme: Pulled String Art. Space is limited. Must register by Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Family Movie Night
Friday, Aug. 27, at 6 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library
Movie: “Tangled”, rated PG. All ages welcome. This is a FREE event.
Mehndi: Henna Body Art
Saturday, Aug. 28, at 2 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library
Jen Schafer returns with her beautiful artwork. Learn about the history, culture, and science of henna. Then look through Jen’s design books and choose a design. Jen will apply it in minutes, and it will last for weeks (with proper skin care). Anyone 6-18 years old must either attend with a parent or have a waiver signed by a parent No children age 5 or younger. This is a free program. Register by Aug. 21 by calling 260-463-2941.
Find more information at www.lagrange.lib.in.us or call 260-463-2841.
