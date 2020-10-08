KENDALLVILLE — A true Friends of the Library Book Sale is finally happening this year at the Kendallville Public Library.
The sale begins with a Friends of the Library Members Only Preview on Thursday, Oct. 22, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Those who are not currently Friends of the Library members but would like access to the members-only sale can stop by either the Kendallville or Rome City library locations to buy a membership. Memberships will also be sold at the door.
The sale will then be open to the public on Friday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 24, from noon to 2 p.m. for a Clearance Sale.
For more information on sales and the Friends of the Library, go online to kendallvillelibrary.org/support/friends-library/.
