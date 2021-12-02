KENDALLVILLE — Local artists, artisans and growers will offer their homemade, homegrown and handmade items Saturday at the Christmas Market & The Pottery open house. The indoor market and the pottery studio are open from 9 a.m. to noon.
Shoppers will find artists set up in the pottery studio to sell their pottery, along with information about upcoming classes in the studio and studio memberships.
CLC program director Macy Burtch expects 62 vendors for the indoor market with items such as crafts, baked goods, gift items jewelry and holiday decorations.
“There’s 11 pottery vendors in The Pottery,” Burtch said, along with information on ceramics classes and studio memberships. “It’s a great opportunity for gift buying.”
A flu and COVID-19 shot clinic will be open from Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CLC. Vaccines administered include a flu shot, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or a COVID-19 booster shot with either Pfizer or Moderna.
The CLC is collecting Letters to Santa through Dec. 12. Children may write a letter to Santa and drop it into the Santa mailboxes at Kendallville Public Library or the CLC. Letters must have a return address so that Santa can respond.
Santa’s Workshop on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 5:30 p.m. is open to all youth. Children, who must be accompanied by an adult, will make ceramic ornaments in The Pottery, wood ornaments hosted by the Kendallville Public Library, Gingerbread Cookies and Reindeer Trail Mix, hosted by the Culinary Arts Committee, and reusable Santa Sacks, hosted by the Needle Arts Committee. The cost is $15 per child, with scholarships available by request.
Other events on the December schedule at the CLC are:
KPL Presents Brunch Club: Dec. 2, 11:30 a.m. Help make brunch to enjoy before playing cards.
KPL Presents Euchre Tournament: Dec 9, 6 p.m. Sign up with a partner, or as a single to be paired with another player.
Cooking Classes
KPL Presents Meal Prepping Breakfast: Dec. 2, 6 p.m. Make parfaits and egg cups.
Fudge: Dec. 14, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Learn to make delicious fudge.
Vegan Gingerbread Muffins: Dec. 20, 2 p.m. Learn many ways to use gingerbread.
Brittle: Dec. 20, 6 p.m. Learn how to make candy brittles.
Fine Arts
Holiday Bows: Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Learn how to make festive bows for a variety of purposes.
Christmas Stockings: Dec. 2, 6 p.m. Put together a lined stocking for the holidays.
Wood Christmas Trees: Dec. 6, 6 p.m. Learn to Make do-it-yourself herringbone Christmas trees.
Quilted Placemats: Dec. 9, 6 p.m. learn how to quilt your own set of six placemats.
KPL Presents Scrapbooking: Dec. 10, 11 a.m. Preserve those precious memories in a scrapbook.
Quilted Table Runner: Dec. 14, 4 p.m. Learn how to make a beautiful runner for your holiday table.
Book Club: ‘The Christmas Bookshop’
Pick up a copy of “The Christmas Bookshop” by Jenny Colgan at the CLc or Kendallville Public Library to read before discussion on Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. the bestseller delves into the life of Carmen, who feels lost and moves in ith her sister. She gets a job at a small bookstore and is tasked with refreshing it before the Christmas traffic visits. Can she do it? Will she find love along the way?
Performing Arts
Gaslight Playhouse Presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2:30 p.m. Jo Drudge directs a cast of adults and children as they discover the true meaning of Christmas. Tickets are $15 per person for general admission and $12 per person for students and seniors.
Parkview Center for Healthy Living Support Groups
Diabetes: Dec. 9 at 1:30 p.m. Trained diabetes educators can help with healthy eating habits and regular exercise to manage diabetes.
Parkinson’s Disease: Dec. 14 at 3:30 p.m. This group enhances knowledge and understanding of the disease and improves the quality of life for people experiencing the effects of Parkinson’s.
Stroke: Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. this group enriches the lives of people affected by Stroke through educational presentations by guest speakers, social activities and group discussion.
Health and Wellness
Pickleball Clinic for Advanced Skills: Dec. 15 with two sessions at noon and 6 p.m. Join Mindy Yoder to learn a more difficult set of skills and maneuvers to play this popular sport.
Exercise Classes
Zumba, Zumba Step, Chair Yoga, Senior Strong, Barre and rock Steady Boxing for people experiencing Parkinson’s Disease are available at the CLC. Check the CLC’s website at www.thecommunitylearningcenter.org for a schedule, registration and partner organizations.
