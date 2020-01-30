Ivy Tech Community College has named its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the Fort Wayne campus and Warsaw site.
To be eligible, students must be seeking degrees, achieve a minimum 3.50 grade-point average on a 4.00 scale in non-academics skills advancement courses with no D’s or F’s, earn six or more Ivy Tech credits during the semester, and have earned at least 12-non-academic skills advance credits during their course of study.
Noble County students selected for the recognition are Ransom Beard, Canyon Bostick, Kelty Bratton, Zach Brown, Abigail Cain, Esteban Campos, Cheyenne Carpenter, Francisco Carrizales, Sergio Castro, Sally Chaffins, Michelle Coburn, Nichole Coburn, Alexander Doege, Joshua Dull, Itati Estrada Gomez, Jocelyn Fought, Morgan Gebhart, Sophia Gebhart, Tiffany Gillison, Mason Goddard, Joe Golden and Brett Helmkamp.
Also selected are Miguel Ibarra, Abigail Jordan, Michael Klopfenstein, Abigail Larrison, Alan Lee, Courtney Leitch, Noah Lien, Brien Maggart, John Maners, Jason Marker, Tiffany Marsh, Nathan McDonald, Samuel Miller, Alejandra Murillo, Kelly Myers, Victoria Ong, Jose Pedroza, Taylor Peters, Terra Reynolds, Troy Robinson, Michal Rogers, Blanca Salazar, Rita Vizcaino Sandova, Deborah Selby, Katelynn Shambaugh, Randy Shepherd, Hannah Slone, Brent Souder, Beryl Stoner, Jessica Todd, Kacey VanWagner, Lisa Wilson, Josh Yoquelet, Quenten Zimmerman and Kylee Zizelman
