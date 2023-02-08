ALBION — An Albion organization, “Run Hard. Rest Well,” has received a $48,975 grant from The Lutheran Foundation. These funds are designated to support overall operations as to strengthen its work to “Champion Rest, Equips Leaders, and Transform Lives” in northeast Indiana.
This funding will assist in creating a long-term strategic plan that positions the organization to build capacity and scale. This funding support will set the organization up to navigate difficult economic times, multiplying its influence in churches and ministries throughout northeast Indiana, and position it to scale.
Building capacity will expand its reach, provide systematized follow-up support to individuals and organizations, and build strategic partnerships, which will allow the organization to serve the most vulnerable in its goal to share God’s life-giving design for work, rest, and rhythm.
The mission of “Run Hard. Rest Well” is to equip people to embrace a pace and passion for work and rest that is transformative and sustainable, positioning individuals to be their best for all they love, lead and serve. For more information contact Stacey Dumbacher at stacey@runhardrestwell.org or 260-415-3422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.