KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Public Library’s young patrons can take part in several programs in May, including a Movie in the Park in Rome City.
Disney’s live-action movie, “Aladdin,” will be shown Friday, May 14, at 9 p.m. in Rome City’s Kelly Park. The show begins at dusk and everyone is welcome for this free event. Bring a blanket, lawn chairs, or anything needed to get comfortable for the outdoor show. The Rome City Park Department staff will sell snacks at the Kelly Park concession stand.
Other May programs are:
Family Storytime
Mondays, May 3, 10, 17 and 24, Kendallville Public Library and Limberlost Branch Library.
Family Story Time runs through May with some bonus materials from the library’s partners. Each Monday, patrons may stop in to pick up a themed kit that connects them with the library’s online resources, encouraging parents and children to Read, Sing, Create, Explore and Investigate!
The second week of each month, there will be an added daily joy activity provided by the Before5 organization. The third week of each month, a special SparKit! materials will be brought patrons through Early Childhood Alliance and a grant from the Cole Foundation.
Complete the activities at home and share photos with the library. Kits are available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last, at both library locations.
Build a Bouquet
Wednesday, May 5, both library locations
Stop in and build a bouquet just in time for Mother’s Day. Supplies are available all day for kids in pre-K through Grade 5 at both library locations.
Dungeons & Dragons
Fridays, May 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Come play D&D each Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. This is open to teens in grades 6-12, and is limited to 10 players.
