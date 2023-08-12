The Kendallville Wildcats Division 4 cheer team, above, placed fourth in a recent national competition. In the top row are, from left, Madee Colter, Ahriana Mossman, Jillian Taylor, Emmalinn Bond, Mya Ford, J’Lee Gould and Brielle Parks. In the second row, from left are Addison Boehme, Hayden Mortimore, Kira Baker, Hayden Mortimore, Allie Dunn, Madisyn Reeve and Emily Hartsock. Both teams are with Champion Force Athletics in Kendallville. The Kendallville Wildcats Division 5.4 Team, right, joined Club Zero, meaning the team received no deductions, and earned a fourth place at national competition. In the top row are Claire Scott and Emmalinn Bond. In the second row, from left, are Melony Taylor, Khiana McDaniels, Bella Johnston, Kiera Gause, Brittany Colbourne. In the back row, from left, Amy Vasquez, Alisen McGee, Makayla Taylor, Alexis Agler, Sierrah Colbourne, Taylor Short and Tosha Rininger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.