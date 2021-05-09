FORT WAYNE — Life has a way of traveling in certain circles, and in the case of famed potter Michael Minick, perhaps it is only fitting that what will probably be his final exhibit has traveled in circles like a potter’s wheel.
Minick, who lived on an acreage north of Hamilton with his lifelong best friend and wife, Jane, left behind much unfinished work upon his death on Sept. 15, 2018. (We typically refer to the deceased as Mr. or Mrs., but Minick was always Minick.)
Minick’s work has been completed and will be the subject of an upcoming show, “Revival by Fire,” at Castle Gallery in Fort Wayne.
“I would say it’s a real summation of his work,” Jane said.
Unlike many ceramicists, besides Minick’s work being unique, it was large. Some of his pieces might best be characterized as very large, upward of 30 inches.
Consequently, firing all of these unfinished works would take a large kiln, a very large kiln.
Enter Steve Smith of Four Corners Gallery, Lake James. Smith, who lives at Lime Lake in Steuben County, has a few kilns, but one very large kiln, one that was built for production work, among other things. One kiln, which is electric and used for the first, or bisque firing, at 28 inches was too small for some of the pieces.
So, sometime last year, Jane set out to have Minick’s work fired, glazed and for once and for all, completed. She approached her friend and fellow artist Shirley Brauker, who said Jane’s best bet would be to seek out Smith. And she did.
Jane being Jane, she had to properly vet Smith, whom she had never met before. It wasn’t going to be just anybody who would be entrusted with Minick’s work, after all. So, Jane went to Four Corners and met up with Smith. At first she didn’t tell Smith her name, at least her last name. And Jane didn’t know that Smith had taught art as a career at Defiance College, Defiance, Ohio.
And here’s a key part of this story. Jane didn’t know that Minick had been a fellow student with Smith at the Fort Wayne Art Institute, 1970-71. Minick was a junior and Smith a freshman. Minick, Smith said, was a person he looked up to. Minick was a pottery major and sculpture minor. Smith was a sculpture major and pottery minor.
“I knew he was like a big shot,” Smith said of Minick and his stature at the school. “I don’t know that I ever talked to him at the time. He was one of the movers and shakers at the art school and I was this lowly freshman.”
It’s one of the fires that started the passion for Smith, who would become an artistic and commercial success in the world of ceramic art.
See the wheel turning?
“All the people we knew just crossed paths,” Jane said. “I stopped over to see him and learned he knew Michael from the art school.”
At first, before learning who she was, Smith said, he was somewhat skeptical. Here’s this woman who says she has pots that need to be not only fired, but glazed. When Smith learned whose work he would be finishing, he was all in.
“She walks in the shop and says ‘I have some pots of my deceased husband. Would you fire them?’ It’s another lady who wants me to fire some old pots, I’m thinking. So she tells me her name and I said, ‘Oh, there was this guy at the art school named Mike Minick.’ She says, ‘that was my husband.’ I said, ‘hell yes I’ll fire them.’”
And so the collaboration to finish the work of Minick would begin.
“The amount of friends we have in common is just phenomenal. I’m sure we will uncover many more. He’s become a truly great friend,” Jane said. “It’s pretty amazing that it’s only been in the last year that I met (Smith). It’s really a shame Michael never met him. They have so much in common.”
The circle has now been completed and the finished works of Michael Edward Minick will be on exhibit starting Thursday in Castle Gallery, 1202 W. Wayne St., Fort Wayne, with a 5-9 p.m. opening. The exhibit will run through June 12. The approximately 40 vessels, which were brought to Castle Gallery starting on Tuesday and culminating today, will be available for sale but must remain on exhibit through the end of the show.
“It will be a fun show,” Jane said.
Jody Hemphill Smith, co-owner of Castle Gallery and no relation to Steve Smith, said Minick’s work will be on display throughout the gallery.
“We’re planning on having his work on all three floors. We’re just tickled to death,” she said. “This is a very special thing. With the pandemic, this is a special thing. It’s a rebirth.”
Jody and husband and co-gallery owner Mark Smith, a writer, have been friends for decades with the Minicks and Steve Smith, connected through the world of art.
“It’s all kind of like a full circle thing. They’re all coming back together,” she said.
Jane sought out the Smiths of Castle Gallery for the exhibit because of their long-standing connections through the Art Institute and Jody’s work as an art instructor at Valparaiso University.
“I had Mike and Janie come up there and work with my students,” Jody said. “They came up there and taught them how to throw, how to throw big things.”
And Castle Gallery is a very fitting place for Minick’s work, and it’s fitting that Minick’s work is coming to life. The name of the show is “Revival by Fire.”
“It’s been quite a process or journey for (Jane). It’s a rebirth,” Jody said.
Minick’s work, as large as it is, Jody said, is difficult because the ceramicist is not just sitting at a wheel. In fact, in one photo from Minick’s days at the Art Institute, it shows him standing on a pedestal to reach the top of the vessel he was throwing.
“Throwing something like that is impossible,” Jody said.
Breaking down Minick’s style of work, Smith said, showed that Minick’s pieces were complicated.
“I had a feeling Minick did everything the hard way,” Smith said.
“That is very true,” Jane said.
When Jane approached Smith for the project, he learned that the pots would need to be glazed. While Smith didn’t mind doing that, he felt the work had to look like Minick’s, so he and Jane got to work.
They had long discussions on how Minick would like to see his work finished and literally dissected his finished pieces, his notes, his formulas for glazes. So true to detail, some of the glazes used incorporated ash Minick had saved specifically for mixing into glazes.
“It was the most exciting thing I have done in years. To be able to fire this dead guy’s work was amazing. Minick’s work is just amazing,” Smith said.
“There’s a lot of artists who aren’t discovered until they’re dead,” Jody said.
Smith and Jane eventually got to the firing of Minick’s work.
“When we opened up the kiln the first time, we were both almost in tears,” Smith said.
“That’s true. Just because it was just so incredible,” Jane said.
Minick was a quiet man. He was somewhat bearish in his older years, but he always had this impish grin and whimsical hand gestures. He was one of a kind.
Jody describes Minick’s time at the Art Institute.
“He was like this troll living beneath the floors of the art school. He was a potter. He was amazing.”
Smith said he would see Minick occasionally at school, coming up from the basement, covered with dust after having mixed clay. Or, Jody said he would be completely covered in wet clay.
