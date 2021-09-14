Albion Rotary to sell Nelson’s chicken
ALBION — Albion Rotary Club will be selling Nelson’s Chicken, grilled onsite, Friday, Oct. 8, on the Courthouse Square in Albion. Chicken is available, starting at 10:30 a.m. at the stoplight corner and serving will continue until sold out.
The price is $7 per chicken half. Enjoy an order of Nelson’s famous Pit Potatoes with your chicken for $4.
Advance orders are appreciated and can be called in at 260-636-2171; faxed to 260-636-3558 or emailed to cspitaels@campbellfetterbank.com. Please submit advance orders no later than Monday, Sept. 27.
All profit will benefit local projects implemented by Albion Rotary Club.
Genealogical society dinner is Sept. 20
ALBION — The Noble County Genealogical Society will hold its 39th annual dinner meeting Monday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 605 E. Main St. The dinner is open to the public; guests do not have to be members of the society to attend.
Dinner is pulled ham, scalloped potatoes, corn, homemade dinner roll, coleslaw, angel food cake, coffee and water, catered by Julie Zolman. Dinner will be held in the church gathering room on the west side of the church.
Dinner reservations should be made by phone or email as soon as possible to Judy Richter, judyri@ligtel.com, 260-636-2858 or text 260-609-3558; or Margaret Ott, maott@ligtel.com, 260-781-3384 or text 260-383-1015. Tickets are $15 per person.
Local historian Amanda Blackman will be the speaker, sharing the life story of serial killer Belle Gunness. Blackman has done extensive research on Gunness’ life of crime.
Gunness was a serial killer who was reported to have murdered 40 people between 1884 and 1908, before she possibly disappeared without a trace. After her crimes came to light, her farm became a tourist attraction in LaPorte County.
