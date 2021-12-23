KENDALLVILLE —Demand and opportunities for excellent nurses have never been greater, and through the Shirley Traster Nursing Scholarship, Parkview Noble Foundation annually recognizes and encourages a Parkview nurse or nursing student who has demonstrated the commitment needed to become a great nurse. This year, Brooke Randol and Hanna Goodman are those scholarship recipients for the 2021-22 academic year.
Randol, a registered nurse working in the Parkview Noble Center for Wound Healing, and Goodman, a student nurse apprentice in the Surgical/Trauma ICU at Parkview Regional Medical Center, have each received scholarship monies toward their ongoing studies.
Randol has been in healthcare for 13 years, and has served as the clinical supervisor of the wound center for nearly a year. She has also worked as a bedside nurse and house supervisor for Parkview Noble Hospital.
She has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the former Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne, and a master’s degree in nursing (clinical nurse specialist) from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.
As a clinical nurse specialist, she is an advanced practice registered nurse with a higher skill set in a certain health area — in Randol’s case, adult gerontology, or care for older adults. She will complete her gerontology program in 2022 and take a certification test, at which point she will carry the credentials MSN-AGCNS, RN. Her goal is to remain with Parkview Wound Care as a clinical nurse specialist, concentrating on improving wound care outcomes for patients and increasing the accessibility of nail and foot care clinics at Parkview’s community hospitals.
“I love to care for people and help them,” said Randol. “The field of healthcare is ever-changing, and I enjoy the challenges presented and using critical thinking to overcome barriers to care and improve the health of my community.”
In addition to her work and studies, Randol is a mother of four, active in the South Milford Church of Christ and a member of the Wayne Center Parent Advisory Committee. She is a grateful past recipient of the Shirley Traster Scholarship. Committee members were so impressed by her that they wanted to inspire her further with an additional scholarship this year.
Hanna Goodman comes from a nursing family. She has worked in healthcare for nearly three years, first as a patient care technician in PRMC’s Surgical/Trauma ICU and now as a student nurse apprentice. She is in the final phase of her bachelor’s degree in nursing at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne. As part of the program, she and her fellow students volunteer for a different health-related organization each semester.
Goodman enjoys working in the STICU, and is commended by her nursing leaders for her work ethic, passion and tenacity. Her goal is to continue working there, and pursue multiple certifications – bringing new skills and knowledge to bear for patients – once she completes her BSN program.
“I love feeling that I contributed to someone’s health and that I helped make them better,” said Goodman. “I enjoy getting to know my patients and their family members.”
“I’m very driven to make a difference in health care,” she continued. “I would love to be able to be in this career for the rest of my life. I have worked on STICU with the most amazing people for almost three years and I cannot see myself anywhere else.”
“It is such a pleasure for us to be able to help these exceptional women who are already working in nursing to expand their knowledge and training through the Shirley Traster Nursing Scholarship,” said Denise Andorfer, director, Parkview Foundation. “We look forward to seeing how they continue to develop their skills and insights for the benefit of patients and their care teams at Parkview.”
For Shirley Traster, R.N., nursing was far more than a job; it was a calling for all of her 36 years at McCray Hospital until her retirement in 1986. Traster was very highly regarded for her compassion, wisdom, humility and humor. She demonstrated her love of caring, compassionate nursing throughout her entire life, often mentoring or teaching younger nurses through her example.
“Mom was very passionate about being a nurse,” said Traster’s daughter Sharrel Wells. “Even during her final hospital stays at Parkview Noble Hospital and Parkview Regional Medical Center, she would occasionally offer suggestions and encouragement to the nurses assigned to her case during her final illness.”
It was this passion that moved Darrell “Skip” Traster – Shirley’s husband of more than 60 years – and their daughters, Sharrel Wells, Jenny Luttman and Janet Domer, to create the Shirley Traster Nursing Scholarship as a memorial to her exemplary life of nursing.
The Shirley Traster Nursing Scholarship is available to all eligible Parkview Noble Hospital and Parkview Regional Medical Center co-workers who would like to advance professionally in the nursing field.
More information on this and other scholarships through the Parkview Noble Foundation is available by calling 260-266-7800 or emailing scholarships@parkview.com.
