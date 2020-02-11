KENDALLVILLE — People who have Parkinson’s Disease or other neurological disorders are invited to two events today.
Mission Motion exercise classes will be held, free of charge, from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays during February at the Parkview Center for Healthy Living in the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
Mission Motion is an exercise program designed for those with Parkinson’s Disease or other neurological conditions who experience difficulties with balance, coordination and strength. Participants train at their own pace and each will have a chair next to them to provide support when needed. Class members are encouraged to use supports, such as a chair or railing, to prevent falls during exercise.
Individuals who are considering participation in Mission Motion classes are advised to bring a “spotter” – an additional person – with them to class if they feel they may need greater support to maintain balance. Hiking poles are incorporated into stretching and walking components.
For more information about the Mission Motion class, call the Parkview Center for Healthy Living-Community Learning Center at 260-347-8125.
The Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will be held today from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Hunter Room at Parkview Noble Hospital, 401 Sawyer Rd.
The session will offer the opportunity for roundtable discussions. Donna Smith, PT, MHS, DPT, will also provide updated information about resources available for those with Parkinson’s Disease. Refreshments will be provided.
The Parkinson’s Disease Support Group was organized several years ago to enhance the knowledge and understanding of the disease and improve the quality of life for people experiencing the effects of Parkinson’s. Members also aim for increased community awareness about Parkinson’s and support for a cure. This support group offers a comfortable environment for individuals with Parkinson’s, along with their families and friends.
For more information on the support group, contact Donna Smith, Parkview Noble Therapy, at 260-347-8824 or toll free at 888-737-9311, ext. 78824.
