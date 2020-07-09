HAMILTON — The Hamilton Life Center, 4001 Terry Lake Road, will start its concert season on Saturday, July 18.
Concert organizer Marc Hamman described this year's lineup as "dynamite."
"Grammy winners, Gospel Music Hall of Famers, Bluegrass Music Hall of Famers, Gospel Music Female Vocal Group of the Year, Instrumentalists of the Year, Entertainers of the Year and Bluegrass Band of the Year are words that describe many of the 2020 artists," he said.
The Browns, the Ball Brothers, the Farm Hands and new artists like Citizens of Glory, Westward Road and the Thurstons will appear.
“We are continually amazed at the quality of talent God is bringing to our little town of Hamilton," said Hamman. "We love hosting these concerts and our crowds are the best on the planet."
Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the 2020 concert season has been reduced from 10 concerts to seven. Season ticket holders can request a $18 refund at the door of any concert.
Social distancing will be encouraged. Hand sanitizer stations will be set up. Though wearing masks and gloves will be optional, masks and gloves will be made available for a small fee.
This year's concert schedule is as follows:
• Blackwood Brothers and The Thurstons — July 18
• Westward Road and Citizens of Glory — Aug. 1
• Three Bridges and Bryan and Yvonne Hutson — Aug. 29
• The Browns and Josiah Mullins — Sept. 11
• The Farm Hands and the Hamilton Life Center Band — Sept. 26
• High Road and HLC Band — Oct. 10
• Ball Brothers and HLC Band — Oct. 24
Doors and concessions open at 5:50 p.m. Pre-shows start at 6:30 p.m. with featured artists taking the stage at 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $8 at the door. More information can be found at www.thehamiltonlifecenter.org or www.facebook.com/hamiltonlifecenterhlc.
