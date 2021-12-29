LIGONIER — East Noble High School seniors who have been in band all four years and are planning to pursue a career in instrumental music education or performance may apply now for the Peter R. Bottomley Scholarship. The deadline to apply is Jan. 12 at 11 p.m. for the $1,000 scholarship for undergraduate study.
Eligible students must have a minimum grade-point average of 3.00 on a 4.00 scale. Two written recommendations are required, with one from a band director. An essay question is required on the topic of “Why are you pursuing a music degree and how will music help change people’s lives?” One scholarship will be awarded.
To apply, take these steps:
• Visit the foundation’s webstite: cfnoble.org/scholarships
• Create an account and take the Eligibility Quiz to be matched with scholarships.
• Complete the 2022 CFNC Main Application and any others that are a match.
• For questions or assistance, contact Jennifer@cfnoble.org or 260-894-3335.
Bottomley began his teaching career in Hicksville, Ohio, before coming to Kendallville in 1967. He was band director at Kendallville Junior-Senior High School and assisted the East Noble High School band. He became director of the high school band in 1975.
Bottomley was born and raised in Providence, Rhode Island. In 1957, he graduated from Pawtucket West High School and in 1966 he graduated from Defiance College in Defiance, Ohio. He received his master’s degree from Saint Francis University in Fort Wayne. On June 17, 1961, he married Janet in New Bavaria, Ohio. Pete was blessed with three children and two grandchildren.
Pete had an infectious sense of humor and a great smile. He liked jazz, big band, and many other styles of music. His students say that he was a positive influence, dedicated, and disciplined. Pete just wanted to live life to the best of his ability and enjoy every minute of it. His favorite Bible passage is Psalm 23.
He not only taught his students about music, but he also wanted to educate them about life. He taught teamwork, leadership, giving 110% effort, respect, self-confidence, creativity, hard work, love of life, how to have fun, and so much more.
Pete appreciated Noble County because it was a great place to raise his family and he liked the small community. He also enjoyed the friendliness of the people in Noble County. He was the organist at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and was a Rotary member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.