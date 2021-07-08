DEAR AMOR: How do I best fertilize containers planted with a woody shrub like boxwood, juniper or holly, surrounded by annuals? I usually water annuals weekly with water solvable fertilizer, but it seems like it would be contraindicated to give this much fertilizer to a woody shrub. — Ellen
DEAR ELLEN: The woody shrubs you mentioned — boxwood, juniper or holly — are stunning as a container plant. Not only can they be moved from their initial location into another as a potted plant, they don’t demand too much attention from a gardener as long as they are watered regularly without being soaked in their containers. They also do not lose their green leaves during the long winter months!
As much as these plants can be trimmed to control outward growth into a ball, cone or other creative form, it is good to be reminded that these shrubs are all shallow rooted and is best that their roots are not disturbed.
Constant root disturbance during replant or cleaning up with spent annual companion plants may cause root cuts that opens up to attack by soil microbes. And yes, their shallow roots could also be injured by over-fertilizing. Companion planting does contraindicate their fertilizer requirements if the other plant in mind has other needs to be met.
On the other hand, companion planting has been done successfully with these shrubberies, providing a striking color contrast in a pot garden. However, priorities in care need to be for the shrubberies first, not for the annual plants. Annual plants should be pH compatible to the shrubberies.
Most annuals used as companion planting do not really need weekly fertilizing as long as they have been planted in good fertile soil with a pH of 6.0 to 6.5 in the beginning of their rather short lives.
Fertilizing will only be required if these annuals do not look happy. Yellowing of leaves maybe a sign of insufficient nutrients for an annual plant. In that case, application of fertilizers, preferably around six to eight weeks after planting, may be done.
Keep the plant looking young and vigorous by removing spent blooms and leggy, bare branches. It will encourage new shoots and flowering throughout the summer and later in fall.
Boxwood
Boxwood’s presence in formal and informal gardens never fades in time. They are used as a focal point in a garden landscape, trimmed in many different forms and shapes.
Boxwood enjoys an organic rich soil with a pH of 6.2 to 7.5. Annuals that have that preference can be used as a companion plant.
There are many reasons why a boxwood may be distressed. Yellowing of its inner leaves and premature leaf drop-off may mean a lack of nitrogen. Over-application of fertilizers will also cause a dieback of its branches.
Boxwood may not tolerate too much soil above its root level. If planting annuals as a companion plant, it is best for the annuals to be planted on the side of the plant’s root ball, not on top of it.
Juniper
A hardy evergreen, juniper comes in various forms and sizes. It can be a low-growing ground cover or a towering tree. Like boxwood, juniper are shallow-rooted plants.
Overwatering stresses the plant, making it prune to diseases. Bug infestation can sometimes occur. A companion planting for junipers should be one that is resistant to any bug invasion.
A sun loving plant, juniper should not be located in shaded areas around the house or with other shade trees.
Holly
Besides winterberry and maybe others dropping off their leaves at wintertime, hollies are generally an evergreen plant. Separate male and female plants are needed for pollination. Without the other, a female plant will not bear their pretty, bead-like, bright red fruit.
As a potted plant, holly will fill up the space in no time. Companion planting may not be practical.
Sun exposure will boost flowering and fruit bearing more than if the plant is located in a shaded location. Too much nitrogen from fertilizing may risk holly’s fruiting capability as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.