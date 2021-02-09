KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library has become a partner with many of its patrons. The library provides books and movies when they have to stay at home, offers kitchen tools that they can use when they are needed without having to store them in their own cabinets. The library brings online services like OverDrive (Libby), Hoopla, and Creativebug. The staff even comes out into the community at events such as the Kendallville Farmer’s Market, local festivals, and schools.
As with any partnership, communication is key. Patrons who keep their contact information, especially an email address, up to date on their library account is beneficial in a number of ways. By providing a valid email address, patrons can:
• Get digital receipts when they check out items.
• Be notified automatically when holds are available, items that are due, or items that have been auto renewed.
• Receive announcements of new items and library services that might appeal to them.
The library is giving patrons an incentive to stay connected and update their information. Patrons who update their phone number and email address with the library during February will get to choose one item of KPL swag, including a pen, chip clip, earbuds, water bottle or metal straw.
Patrons will also be entered to win a prize pack including a KPL T-Shirt and $25 Kendallville Chamber of Commerce Gift Check.
The library will randomly draw two winners from the entries collected at the Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch through Feb. 28, and notify those winners with their recently updated phone number and email address.
