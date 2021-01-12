KENDALLVILLE — CARF International announced that Northeastern Center, Inc. has been accredited for a period of three years for its crisis intervention, inpatient, crisis stabilization, community housing, community integration, outpatient therapy child, adolescent and adult, child and adolescent case management, adult case management, supported employment and transitional employment programs.
This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to CARF standards.
An organization receiving a three-year accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an onsite visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.
Northeastern Center, Inc. is a nonprofit organization with offices in Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange, and Steuben Counties. It has been providing community mental health services in northeast Indiana since 1977.
CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process that centers on enhancing the lives of the persons served.
Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services. For more information about the accreditation process, please visit the CARF website at www.carf.org.
