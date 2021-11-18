These children were recently born in New Eden Care Center:
Dena Grace, a girl, was born Nov. 16 to Levi and Clara (Miller) Schrock, LaGrange.
Sadie Elise, a girl, was born Nov. 14 to Eugene and Jolene (Bontrager) Yoder, Goshen.
Albert M., a boy, was born Nov. 14 to Marvin and Lori (Troyer) Coblentz, Wolcottville.
Devin Jace, a boy, was born Nov. 14 to James and Marlene (Mishler) Lambright, Shipshewana.
Kurtis Joel, a boy, was born Nov. 14 to Eugene and Eva (Miller) Schlabach, Topeka.
Ryan James, a boy, was born Nov. 13, to Lonnie and Elaine (Stutzman) Lambright, Shipshewana.
Koby Lynn, a boy, was born Nov. 13 to Nathan and Jolene (Yoder) Hostetler, Topeka.
Mariah Kristine, a girl, was born Nov. 12 to John and Sharon (Yoder) Miller, Shipshewana.
Kurtis Lynn, a boy, was born Nov. 12 to David and Wanda (Slabach) Yoder, Shipshewana.
Kaden Lynn, a boy, was born Nov. 11 to Maynard and Cathy (Frey) Miller, Topeka.
Geneva Diane, a girl, was born Nov. 10 to Larry and Elmina (Miller) Bontrager, Goshen.
Kara Diane, a girl, was born Nov. 8 to Marvin and Morma (Miller) Fry, LaGrange.
Shawn Jace, a boy, was born Nov. 8 to Brian and Karen (Bontrager) Bontrager, Millersburg.
Jenna Alyse, a girl, was born Nov. 6 to Leon and Christina (Miller) Miller, Middlebury.
Dorcas Anne, a girl, was born Nov. 2 to Noah and Mary Etta (Miller) Fry, Wolcottville.
Makiah Jace, a boy was born Nov. 1 to Faron and Joanna (Bontrager) Lehman, Goshen.
