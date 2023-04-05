KENDALLVILLE — The Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., has announced its April program schedule for community events, performing arts, culinary arts, and fine arts. For information or to sign up for classes, go to www.thecommunitylearningcenter.org or call 260-544-3455.
The CLC Café, operated by the Arc Noble County Foundations, has reopened, with light lunches available in April. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 .m. to 10 a.m.
A free Women’s Self Defense class will be held April 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Join the Kendallville police department in this class, sponsored by an anonymous donor, who sees the importance of women learning the basics to defend themselves.
Here is the remaining schedule:
Community Events
Basic Computer Class: April 17, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and April 19, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Two different opportunities to join PMC Computers for this basic computer class. Bring your laptop or tablet if you have one. Any age welcome; class size is limited. Fee: $5 for each class.
Summer Farmers Market Vendor Callout Meeting: April 11 or April 17, 6:30 p.m. All vendors planning on being part of the summer market should attend this meeting. Contact clcouthitt@gmail.come for information. The summer farmers market will take place every Saturday from May 13 to Sept. 16, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Mayoral Proclamation Hero Walk: with SCAN (Stop child Abuse and Neglect), and Kendallville fire and police departments, April 12, in honor of April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child abuse and Neglect Prevention Month. Pinwheels placed around the CLC represent a child safe from abuse and neglect.
Serve Safe Food Handler Course: April 22 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Basic food handling and food safety training for volunteers, food service workers, home-based vendors or others. Fee: $40.
The Pottery
Pottery Wheel Throwing-3 Weeks: April 13, 20 and 27, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Learn basic skills to shape clay on the wheel with Monica Koerner; application and techniques for glazing in the third class. Fee: $125.
Slab Building-2 Weeks: April 17 and 24, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Make a handmade ceramic mug with hand-building and decorative techniques. All ages and skill levels welcome. Fee: $35.
Culinary Arts
Satisfying Appetizers: April 11, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This class will teach you how to make three different appetizers. Fee: $15.
What’s for Dinner?-6 Weeks of Entrees: April 18 to May 23, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. For six weeks, the class will meet once a week and have dinner to go. Couples should sign up together. Fee: $100.
Health and Wellness
Pickleball Clinics: Beginner Pickleball Clinic is April 8, 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Intermediate Pickleball Clinic is April 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The clinics are open to all ages, 12 and older, with Brand Beard teaching participants how to play the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. Paddles provided.
Open Volleyball: April 6, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Special Olympics invites the community to come and play every Thursday, beginning in April.
Fine Arts
Three Week Sewing Class-Wide Leg Pants: April 20, 27 and 24, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Beginners will learn how to read a pattern and how to use a sewing machine and irons. They will also be taught how to buy fabric, cut out fabric, and sew garments.
Power of the Pen: a four-week writing workshop, April 18, 25 and May 2 and 9, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. In this unique class, participants will be able to express their feelings and thoughts. Each week it will be a different subject. This four week workshop can help those grieving or stressed to process their emotions in a healthy way through writing.
Local author Kyle Derby Pratt has experienced grief after losing her 33-year old son. She has also received her RN, MSN, and certification in Grief and Bereavement Counseling.
Pratt will teach about the different types of writing and make the space a safe place to write to express emotions. Materials provided. Note: No one will have to read their work out loud or allow anyone else to see it if they wish not to.
Easter Décor: April 5, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fee: $15. Kelli will teach the class step-by-step how to paint an Easter bunny sign. Ages 14 and older. Fee: $15.
Performing Arts
Children’s Theatrical Choir: Grades 2-6, rehearsals April 11-13 and April 17-21, 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Performance is April 22 at 5 p.m. The CLC Youth Choir is back for a spring show, directed by Korynn Wible-Freels, community member and East Noble theater alumna. Fee: $35.
Learn to Line Dance: April 12, 13 and14, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bring a friend and learn a different dance each evening, such as “Cotton-Eyed Joe,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Footloose” and more. No experience necessary. Fee: $5 per night.
