NORTH MANCHESTER — Music in early May is an annual rite of spring at Manchester University.
On Sunday, May 1, there will be a preview of the Carnegie Hall-bound “A Family Portrait,” composed by Professor Debra Lynn. The performance with two pianos and percussion features the university’s A Cappella Choir and guest choristers. The performance is 3 p.m. in Cordier Auditorium on the North Manchester campus and is free and open to the public.
On Tuesday, May 3, the Manchester University Jazz Ensemble, A Cappella Choir and Chamber Singers will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Manchester Church of the Brethren, 2201 East St. Admission is free and open to the community.
The Jazz Ensemble is under the direction of Scott Humphries, university director of bands and music education. The group will perform a variety of styles including classic swing, funk and Latin. The Cuban, bolero-style “La Luz En Ti” will feature senior software engineering major Levi Lehman on flugelhorn. Guest soloists include Tim Reed, David Hupp and Derrick Golden.
A Cappella Choir and Chamber Singers are under the direction of Lynn, who is the university’s director of choral organizations and vocal studies. Junior vocal performance major Mason Kniola will also conduct a piece.
On Wednesday, May 4, the MU Symphonic Band will present a concert entitled “May the Fourth Be With You” at 7:30 p.m. in Cordier Auditorium. It is free and open to the public.
Under the direction of Humphries, it will perform works by composers including Ralph Vaughn Williams, Anthony O’Toole and John Williams. Featured guests for the evening is Huntington Club Saxophone, an all-saxophone ensemble, which will include Humphries on both baritone and bass saxophones. In addition, senior vocal performance and biology-chemistry major Jennifer Wagner will guest conduct Clifton William’s band classic, “Dedicatory Overture.”
On May 6 and 7, the Manchester New Music Festival brings more than 30 contemporary classic music conductors to Wine Recital Hall on the North Manchester campus.
Organized by Reed, MU theory and composition coordinator, there will be five free concerts open to the public. They are 3:30 and 7 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The featured performer is four-time Grammy Award-winning cellist Nick Photinos.
On Sunday, May 15, the Manchester Symphony Orchestra will present “Spaces,” the world premiere of a concerto written by Conductor Debra Lynn for guest artist Derek Reeves, violist. It is at p.m. in Cordier Auditorium. Admission for the public is $15. It is free for those 18 and younger and MU students and employees.
The symphony will also perform “La Jolie Fille de Perth” by Georges Bizet, “Die Hebrides Overture” by Felix Mendelssohn and “Knightsbridge March” by Eric Coates.
