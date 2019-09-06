Area students receive white coats during Trine DPT ceremony
ANGOLA —Trine University welcomed its sixth Doctor of Physical Therapy class with a White Coat ceremony Aug. 30 at the university’s Health Sciences Education Center in Fort Wayne.
MacKenzye Dafforn-Koebler of Kendallville and Alex Turnbow of Huntertown were among 33 members of the Doctor of Physical Therapy Class of 2022 to receive their white coats, symbolizing their transition from preclinical to clinical health science.
Gemlick enters Trine master’s program
ANGOLA — Connor Gemlick of Huntertown was among 32 students who received stethoscopes Aug. 30 as members of the second Master of Physician Assistant Studies class at Trine University.
Trine University welcomed the Class of 2021 with a ceremony at the university’s Health Sciences Education Center in Fort Wayne.
