KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City have planned a variety of programs for children and teens for October, both in person and virtually. Here is October’s schedule:
Read & Watch – Each Day in October, Kendallville Public Library: Teens in grades 6-12, stop in anytime in October to grab a copy of “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” and then join us Oct. 27 to watch the movie!
D&D: Fridays, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 3:30 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Come play D&D each Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. This is open to teens in grades 6-12, and is limited to 5 players.
Vintage Market – Kids’ Corner: Saturday, Oct. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kendallville Main Street. Join Tracey at the Vintage Market event on Main Street for some fun youth activities in the Kids’ Corner!
Virtual Storytime – Art: Monday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. Watch our art-themed Virtual Storytime video posted on Facebook Monday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. and then stop by the Kendallville Public Library or its Limberlost Branch to pick up a kit (available first come, first served, while supplies last) for preschool children. Please pick up a storytime calendar, too! Kits are available from the children’s service desk in Kendallville, and the customer service desk in Rome City. Throughout the week, complete the activities provided. Take pictures as you go, and stop back in the library at the end of the week to show us how much fun you had! Along the way, you will earn “Brag Tags” and track your progress by moving a game piece through a giant board game toward the finish line. Please call the youth department at 260-343-2024 for questions about Virtual Storytime.
Taste Test – Oreos: Monday, Oct. 5, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Limberlost Branch. Stop in to taste test and select the BEST Oreo cookie. This free event is open to youth in grades K and up. Cookies available while supplies last. No registration needed.
DIY – D&D Props!: Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 3:30 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Stop in and make your own D&D props and then join us on Fridays to play! This event is open to grades 6-12. Registration is required.
Clay Mandala: Thursday, Oct. 8 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Kendallville, and Tuesday, Oct. 13 from 4 to 5 p.m., Limberlost Branch. Join the group to design and make a mandala out of clay, let it dry and then paint it at home. This event is open to all youth in grades K-12. Registration is required.
Virtual Storytime –Animal Nursery Rhymes: Monday, Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. Watch our animal nursery rhymes-themed Virtual Storytime video posted on Facebook Monday, Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. When you have watched the video, please stop by the Kendallville Public Library or its Limberlost Branch to pick up a kit (available first come, first served, while supplies last) for your preschool children. Kits are available from the children’s service desk in Kendallville, and the customer service desk in Rome City. Throughout the week, complete the activities provided. Take pictures as you go, and stop back in the library at the end of the week to show us how much fun you had! Along the way, you will earn “Brag Tags” and track your progress by moving a game piece through a giant board game toward the finish line. Please call the youth department at 260-343-2024 for questions about Virtual Storytime.
Bridge Building: Thursday, Oct. 15, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Come test your building skills with all sorts of materials. Who can build the best bridge? This event is open to students in grades K-2. Registration is required.
Virtual Storytime –Doughnut: Monday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. Watch our doughnut-themed Virtual Storytime video posted on Facebook Monday, Oct.19, at 11 a.m. When you have watched the video, please stop by the Kendallville Public Library or its Limberlost Branch to pick up a kit (available first come, first served, while supplies last) for your preschool children. Kits are available from the children’s service desk in Kendallville, and the customer service desk in Rome City. Throughout the week, complete the activities provided. Take pictures as you go, and stop back in the library at the end of the week to show us how much fun you had! Along the way, you will earn “Brag Tags” and track your progress by moving a game piece through a giant board game toward the finish line. Any questions about our Virtual Storytime? Please call the Youth Department at 260-343-2024.
Mask Making!: Monday, Oct. 19, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Limberlost Branch. Stop in and make a mask for Halloween or just for fun! This event is open to youth in grades K and up. Registration is required.
Pumpkin Catapult!: Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Stop in, make, and shoot a pumpkin catapult. This event is open to students in grades 3-5. Registration is required.
Virtual Storytime –Pumpkins: Monday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. Watch the pumpkin-themed Virtual Storytime video posted on Facebook Monday, Oct. 26 at 11a.m. When you have watched the video, please stop by the Kendallville Public Library or its Limberlost Branch to pick up a kit (available first come, first served, while supplies last) for your preschool children. Kits are available from the children’s service desk in Kendallville, and the customer service desk in Rome City. Throughout the week, complete the activities provided. Take pictures as you go, and stop back in the library at the end of the week to show us how much fun you had! Along the way, you will earn “Brag Tags” and track your progress by moving a game piece through a giant board game toward the finish line. Any questions about our Virtual Storytime? Please call the Youth Department at 260-343-2024.
Read & Watch –Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark: Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 3:30 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. It’s movie day! Bring your copy of the book, “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” and a couple of discussion points. We’ll talk, and then watch the movie. This event is open to teens in grades 6 and up.
Costume Parade: Thursday, Oct. 29, at 4 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Give your Halloween costume a test run! Stop in and walk through the library in this candy-gathering costume parade. Line up outside the library’s front doors at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.