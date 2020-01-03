ORLAND — A stress reduction series will be offered this month at the Orland Community Building, 9535 W. S.R. 120.
The classes start Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Other classes are scheduled for Jan. 14, 22 and 28.
Participants are asked to wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat or pillow and blanket for floor exercises and relaxation techniques.
The class is open to everyone and the cost is a donation. Sign-up is at 829-6363.
“Each class has a variety of activities that will not only help you decrease stress during the class, but you will also be able to integrate them into your daily life,” says event literature.
The classes will be led by Cathy Covell of Motion For Life, an Orland area business that provides myofascial release and therapy for people and animals. Covell is a physical therapist and has established a long-running business that attracts clients from across the nation.
She plans to also offer classes in Angola at Just Breathe, 202 E. Harcourt Road, Suite G.
The Orland classes are a public outreach to start the new year on a more balanced track.
“Each class will have a variety of movement activities, stretches and relaxation exercises that will focus on helping people not only leave the class feeling relaxed but also teach the participants simple tools to use that can help decrease the effects of stress in their daily lives,” said Covell. “The movement exercises will be easy ones that anyone can do.”
People can attend one or all of the classes. Covell said preregistration is preferred.
