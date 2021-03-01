LAGRANGE — The mattress fundraiser to benefit Prairie Heights School Theatre Program has been rescheduled to Saturday, March 13, due to the recent tragic loss in the community.
One day only, March 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Prairie High School East Gym will be transformed into a mattress showroom for those looking to replace a bed in their homes.
There will be 30 different mattress styles on display, in all sizes, for customers to try, and are priced below retail, a news release said.
Adjustable power bases, premium pillows, bed frames and mattress protectors will be available as well. The brands, including Simmons Beautyrest, Therapedic, Southerland, Intellibed, Innomax & Wellsville, come with full factory warranties, and are made to order. Mattresses are available approximately 3 weeks after the fundraiser. Delivery is available.
“Best of all, the Prairie Heights Schools Theatre Program benefits from every purchase,” the news release said.
The company, Custom Fundraising Solutions first introduced The Mattress Fundraiser to the Cleveland market in 2005. The company now has over 100 locations and works with more than 2,000 schools nationwide, including others that serve Steuben County.
The unique business model helps schools raise thousands of dollars in just one day, and to date, the company has given back more than $40 million.
The following video explains how the mattress fundraiser works. https://youtu.be/dtWPNME9W2w.
For more information, contact david.barnwell@cfsbeds.com or call 765-413-4664.
