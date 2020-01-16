BUCK LAKE — Trine University’s Students Promoting Environmental Awareness and Knowledge — known as SPEAK for the Earth — will host the annual Earth Fest at Buck Lake Ranch on April 25.
Earth Fest’s goal is to raise awareness about the importance of sustainable products, services and organizations in Angola and surrounding areas.
Vendors and organizations that fit the theme are welcomed. The event is free for guests and vendors but sponsorships are being accepted. For details, contact SPEAK advisor Brandy DePriest at 665-4205. Registration for tables is required at signupgenius.com/go/20F0E4CA8AF2BA5FC1-earth.
“Our goal is to create an educational and entertaining event where the community can gather and learn about what there is in our area,” said DePriest.
This is the sixth year SPEAK has chosen an off-campus location for a festival-like atmosphere. In the past, it has been held at Briali Winery and Vineyards near Fremont, though this year the business is closed for the season. DePriest thanked Buck Lake for offering a perfect space for Earth Fest this year.
Buck Lake Ranch is located at 2705 W. Buck Lake Road, just west of Angola.
Businesses, individuals and organizations may set up tables from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. While the plan is to have an outdoor event, indoor space will be available in adverse weather.
“This is a free event, however, we operate with no budget and ask that you consider donating or one of our appealing sponsorship options,” said DePriest.
For $20, a donor will receive recognition in the event program.
Other donation options include:
• $50 — Program mini ad
• $75 — Poster at event
• $100 — Name listed on poster and other marketing materials
• $500 — Title sponsor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.