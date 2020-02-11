FORT WAYNE — Cancer Services Comedy Night will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Sweetwater in Fort Wayne.
The fundraising event benefits local people battling cancer.
Cancer Services Comedy Night features a friendly joke competition, a raffle and headline performance by comedian Josh Sneed. Sneed is a nationally-touring comedian with multiple appearances on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” and Comedy Central, which includes his own comedy special.
Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana has a mission to enhance the quality of life of those affected by cancer by providing meaningful resources, information and compassionate assistance. Last year, nearly 5,000 local people with cancer and their families received practical resources and emotional support. Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana serves people who live in Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.
Doors for the comedy night open for VIP guests at 6 p.m. at Sweetwater, 5501 U.S. 30, Fort Wayne. Single tickets are $50 per person, VIP tickets are $75 per person. VIP tickets include a one-hour beer and wine open bar and a meet and greet with Sneed.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to cancer-services.org or call 484-9560. Each event ticket includes a complimentary ticket to the Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.