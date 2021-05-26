KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library announced the winners of the 22nd Annual Kleiman Creative Writing Contest during an awards ceremony at The Community Learning Center on Thursday, May 13.
Nearly 400 students entered books for the contest in the categories of Fiction, Non-Fiction, Graphic Novel and Poetry. Each book was judged, bound and was returned to the students during the awards ceremony.
Here are the 2021 winners:
Fourth Grade Nonfiction
First Place: “Fire in My House” by Lucy Warner (St. Mary)
Second Place: “Swish” by Ally Lazoff (St. Mary)
Third Place: “A Puzzling Christmas” by Charlie Brinker (St. Mary)
Third Place: “Animals, Animals, Animals: Fun Facts About Animals” by Bailey Ruse (Wayne Center)
Fourth Grade Fiction
First Place: “The Dolphin’s Whistle” by Eden Brown (Homeschool)
Second Place: “The Case of the Missing Art Supplies” by Emily Oburn (Wayne Center)
Third Place: “The Case of the Missing Books” by Allison Shearer (Wayne Center)
Fourth Grade Poetry
First Place: “My Poetry Months” by Matthew Reed (South Side)
Second Place: “Outku: Poems about the Great Outdoors” by Owen Will (Wayne Center)
Third Place: “Nature Haiku” by Kennedy David (Wayne Center)
Fourth Grade Graphic Novel
First Place: “The Flying Jalapeno vs. Bacon War” by Jayden May (Wayne Center)
Second Place: “Spy Academy” by Mekaila Likes (South Side)
Third Place: “Stuck on a Wall” by Lakota Hacker (South Side)
Fourth Grade Art Honorable Mention
“Fred the Smart Fish” by James Deveau (Wayne Center)
“Boey’s Planet” by Bryce Shultz (Avilla)
“Pictureistic” by Eva Coblentz (South Side)
“Lotta Llama Drama” by Stella Hanson (Wayne Center)
Fourth Grade Wacky Writing Awards
Tastiest Kryptonite: “The Wonder Boy” by Brady Mizik (Avilla)
Grumpiest Pickle: “The Pickle and the Carrot” by Adrian Hicks (South Side)
Most Epic Magic Battle: “Lady to Wizard” by Araya Arellano (Avilla)
Most Magical Squirrel: “The Three Friend”s by Violet Hobart (St. John)
Fifth Grade Nonfiction
First Place: “When I Adopted Bella” by Alli Hauck (St. Mary)
Second Place: “Light” by Meggan Green (Avilla)
Third Place: “Deer Hunting” by Reid Barker (South Side)
Fifth Grade Fiction
First Place: “Tasty Trouble” by Owen Diehl (Wayne Center)
Second Place: “Oakley” by Vivian Gabet (St. Mary)
Third Place: “Some Place New” by Eleanor Gibson (St. Mary)
Fifth Grade Poetry
First Place: “Guess that…DOG!” by Maitlen Booth (Avilla)
Second Place: “A Book of Poems” by Alana Straessle (Avilla)
Third Place: “Camping A-Z: Come Camp with Me” by Molli Dean (Avilla)
Fifth Grade Graphic Novel
First Place: “Woods” by Fyo Hayden (St. John)
Second Place: “Winter Seeking” by Lilly Martin (South Side)
Third Place: “Dolphin Man Gets a Job” by Evelyn Reed (South Side)
Fifth Grade Art Honorable Mention
“The Hat” by Lynden Boese (South Side)
“Farmer Scott” by Brooklyn Arnold (St. Mary)
Fifth Grade Wacky Writing Awards
Ride for Popcorn: “A Popcorn’s Adventure” by Carys Shire (St. John)
Wowza:” Riding Waves” by Brooklyn Rupley (St. Marys)
I Like Me: “The Bat Who Acted Like a Cat” by Sofia Hornberger (South Side)
Glitter: “Never Too Much Glitter” by Savannah Frey (South Side)
Sixth Grade Nonfiction
First Place: “Weird and Funny Laws from Different States” by Della Munk (ENMS)
Second Place: “ABC Sports” by Kennedy Gerard (St. Mary)
Third Place: “ABC Animals” by Trinity Cass (St. Mary)
Sixth Grade Fiction
First Place: “Stella’s Miracle” by Kyanne Bailey (CNMS)
Second Place: “Three Necklaces Equals Three Daughters” by Muhsana Abdullah (ENMS)
Third Place: “A Little Crab’s Big Journey” by Anna Deveau (ENMS)
Sixth Grade Poetry
First Place: “A Smile Without A Meaning” by Zaylee Davies (ENMS)
Second Place: “Piano Poetry” by TJ Knox (ENMS)
Third Place: “A World of Your Imagination” by Allison Walkup (ENMS)
Sixth Grade Graphic Novel
First Place: “Scared to Look” by Shay Hand (ENMS)
Second Place: “Doddle” by Dalton Millhouse (ENMS)
Third Place: “How the Caterpillar Stole the Golden Tomato” by Easton Kline (ENMS)
Sixth Grade Art Honorable Mention
“ABC Guide to Horse Breeds” by Helen Brinker (St. Mary)
“ABC’s of the Navy” by Austin Martin (St. Mary)
“Evergreen Garden” by Rian David (ENMS)
Sixth Grade Wacky Awards
Biggest Plot Twist: “Daryl Fingerprints and the Cyber Crime” by Dillen Ellet (Homeschool)
Most Spine-Chilling: “Possessed” by Nora Ahmed (ENMS)
Best Hero’s Journey: “Bloop and His Epic Adventures” by Collin Sills (ENMS)
Most Clever Storytelling: “3315” by Alex Ormiston (St. John)
First-place winners receive a $50 gift card and a copy of their winning entry will be added to the collections of the Kendallville Public Library, its Limberlost Branch and the winner’s school library. Second- and third-place winners as well as art honorable mentions also receive gift cards.
Special guest Rafael Rosado spoke at the event, entertaining the crowd with stories of his life as a writer, director, and storyboard artist for the animation industry before turning to writing and illustrating graphic novels.
The Kleiman writing contest was started by the children of Isadore and Pearl Kleiman in their parents’ honor. Their son, David Kleiman, continues to be involved today, along with his own children and grandchildren. The library is grateful for their continued support.
