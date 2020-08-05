KENDALLVILLE — The Noble County Concert Association has made the decision to cancel the 2020-2021 concert season. The board has released this letter:
August 1, 2020
Dear Members and Friends of Noble County Concerts,
We want to communicate to you the results of a recent board meeting regarding the remainder of our current 2019-2020 concert season and options for the future. Our current concert season, 2019-2020, had two remaining concerts: “Heartland Sings: Karaoke” and “Ball in the House.” Because of the Covid-19 virus, the programs were rescheduled to later dates and then ultimately canceled.
The board members have been troubled and trying to find a way to plan to move ahead into another season. As we all try to peer into the future, after discussions, conversations, as well as communications with the performers’ booking agencies, the board had voted to cancel the 2020-2021 concert season, which we had announced earlier this year. We have not proceeded with our membership campaign which usually is in motion during the late summer months. As it is with many organizations, the planning is “on hold.” We are dedicated to offering first rate programming opportunities to our community, and that will return when it is safe for all — attendees and performers — to gather again. Stay tunes. We will be in touch!
Sincerely,
The Noble County Concert Association
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.