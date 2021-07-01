KENDALLVILLE — Crossroads United Way, formerly United Way of Noble County, will hold its fourth annual Power of the Purse event on Aug. 27 at The Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
The event includes a delicious luncheon, designer purse raffle, the iconic “Men-In-Black” and an opportunity to support the mission of a local nonprofit benefitting Noble County women and children. Tickets can be purchased for $35 at crossroadsuw.org/purse.
Power of the Purse centers around a raffle of themed purse packages that are valued at $250 and more. Packages include mini-vacations, cosmetics, wine, and other prizes in addition to the designer purses themselves. A grand prize “Power Purse” will go to one lucky winner. Although the event features a fun and playful atmosphere, it will make a powerful, positive impact on the community.
This year’s Power of the Purse will kick off United Way’s annual fundraising campaign and raise money for a nonprofit partner.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the organizers to cancel last year’s event, but the planning committee is working to bring the event back in a new venue and with an even wider outreach and impact in 2021.
Following the success of the real-time Special Grant fundraising in 2019, the event will once again partner with a to-be-selected nonprofit agency that provides services to Noble County women and/or children. Agencies serving women or children in Noble County are encouraged to submit an application for the grant at crossroadsuw.org/potpgrant by Aug. 9.
Save the date of Friday, Aug. 27, and join Crossroads United Way at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville for a memorable and marvelous event. The raffle is governed by and shall be run consistent with the Indiana Gaming Commission CG-16 Raffle License #01236.
