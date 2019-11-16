For years I would look at the story of Peter and Jesus and walking on water and think that Peter made a mistake. I would read Matthew 14:22-33 and see this as a mistake in turning one’s eyes off of Jesus! So, to review without using the entire passage, let me give you a brief summary.
Jesus had been teaching. He sent the disciples ahead of him in a boat. He went up on the mountainside to pray. The Bible says in verse 24, “and the boat was already a considerable distance from land, buffeted by the waves because the wind was against it.”
What we can “see” from this verse is that the water was not still and clear as glass. It would have taken even more effort to get out of the boat. Shortly before daybreak, when the disciples were tired and still out on the water, Jesus began to walk towards them. Many were afraid that it was a ghost. Peter calls out to the Lord. He tells them if it is him to say to him (Peter), and he would get out of the boat and walk to him. Peter does just that. As the wind kicks up, he is afraid, and Peter begins to sink, crying out to the Lord. Jesus immediately reached out his hand, saving him and asking why did he doubt?
It is easy to bash Peter. Peter, how could you be distracted? Peter, how could you not trust? Peter, why didn’t you just have more faith? Here are some more facts for us to ponder.
Eleven other men at least were in that boat, and only one got out
The others stayed in the safety of the boat.
Peter was willing to follow the Lord in circumstances.
Nothing changes if we stay in the boat.
Trusting Jesus is key.
We can be critical of Peter. We can be critical of his being distracted by fear, anxiety, inability, or unwillingness to trust and beginning to sink. The truth is, if we were to look at our own lives, many of us have sunk at times due to our inability to see Jesus clearly and trust. Many of us are wired in such a way that we will not try anything unless we know for sure and for certain that we will succeed. We will miss amazing things if we live our lives with these principles. We learn we fall.
As we watch children learning to walk, there are tons of steps before actually walking even takes place. There is pulling yourself up and being able to stand. There might be crawling or scooting to learn how to use legs. There is taking steps holding on to someone else or something to gain confidence. One day you can walk. Not run mind you, but you can walk.
I am not sure what God may be calling you to do right now, but I am sure that you have to get out of the boat first. Let’s look for reasons to join Jesus on the water, where miracles are happening!
